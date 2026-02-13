B is for butthead: Raunchy rapper threatens 'bear mace' for ICE agents

Cardi B must have some weird fans.

The singer responsible for the hit we can’t even begin to name here took her turn blasting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during a recent concert performance. Yawn.

You will pick a side ... and it better be the one we want.

To her credit, Ms. B took her progressive rhetoric up a notch or three. Even AOC might be proud!

“B***h! If ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they asses ... I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, b***h!”

And when Homeland Security mocked her outburst, she broke out the left’s weakest talking point.

“Why y’all don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

Let’s hope she never faces any of the violent criminals caught up in ICE’s net. We’re guessing mace might not be enough to stop them from thanking her for her support ...

AI A-listers

It’s Brad Pitt versus Tom Cruise in the battle of the 60-something superstars. And it’s all thanks to Seedance 2’s new AI technology.

A viral video of the stars’ digital doppelgangers caused a stir on social media this week. The Chinese AI company’s visuals are impressive, far less awkward than some digital clips we’ve seen.

There’s no blood spilled as the Hollywood heavyweights duke it out. But not everyone was tickled to watch the faux fight. The Motion Picture Association quickly cried foul, calling the China-based company’s video a massive copyright infringement.

The creator of the video, an Irish filmmaker named Ruairi Robinson, said it took all of two lines of text to prompt the video into life. He added a darkly humorous response after the understandable backlash commenced.

“Today’s question is: should i be killed for typing 2 lines and pressing a button.”

Here’s betting some Hollywood suits didn’t find it remotely funny ...

Monkee business

He’s the last Monkee standing.

Micky Dolenz is back on tour this year to honor his band’s 60th anniversary. Yes, the ad seeking "4 insane boys, ages 17 to 21" to star in a Beatles-esque sitcom launched a quartet that has yet to wear out its welcome.

“The Monkees” only lasted two seasons, but the “pre-Fab Four’s” pop gems endure. And Dolenz isn’t ready to pull an ego trip at this stage in his career. If you want the hits, you’ll get ‘em.

"I'd been to some very disappointing shows where the headliner doesn’t do anything except maybe one big hit.”

"If I ever do go back and am asked to sing [the Monkees'] songs, I’m going to make sure I sing every one in their entirety, no medleys and no screwing around.”

He should have said, “no Monkeeing around,” but he might be tired of that pun after six decades ...

Wim and vigor

That mantra is part and parcel of the Hollywood ecosystem in 2026. ICE? Nazis! Trump? Hitler 2.0! Voter ID laws? Jim Crow 2.0!

And the granddaddy of them all — the endless Israeli/Palestinian conflict? It’s a genocide!

Except Wim Wenders didn’t read the approved talking points. The veteran director got pressed by a journalist at the Berlin Film Festival on that intractable conflict and the festival’s lack of an official position or statement on the subject.

The celebrated director said, and we paraphrase, no dice.

“We are the counterweight of politics. We are the opposite of politics. We have to do the work of people, not the work of politicians. If we make movies that are dedicatedly political, we enter the field of politics. No movie has really changed any politician’s idea, but you can change people’s idea of how they should live.”

How long before Wenders is dubbed Hitler 3.0 by the left or the media (but we repeat ourselves)?

Be like Kevin

Kevin James didn’t bring his new rom-com, “Solo Mio,” to the Berlin Film Festival. He still took a page from the Wenders playbook.

If you want to know who he voted for in the last election, good luck.

“Politically, for me to speak on it, there are experts who know much more than I do,” James says. “I’m just focusing on what I can do, delivering a fun, heartfelt break from the craziness of the world. Everybody carries themselves around all day long with a lot of stress. It’s necessary in some ways, but you also need a break.”

Call him the anti-Mark Ruffalo. Or to be blunt, downright refreshing.