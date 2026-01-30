BOSS BABY: Springsteen hops on anti-ICE bandwagon

We’re still waiting for Bruce Springsteen to write a song about Laken Riley, the nursing student murdered by an illegal immigrant. We didn’t even get a Boss-worthy anthem about Iranians being slaughtered by their government for simply wanting freedom from oppression.

Until then, we’ve got “Streets of Minneapolis” (subtle), yet another anti-ICE screed from yet another celebrity who would prefer rapists, drug dealers, and murderers not be deported.

Coming in 2027, the reboot no one asked for: Jimmy Kimmel stars in 'The Woman Show' featuring the cast of 'The View.'

“There were bloody footprints / Where mercy should have stood / And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets / Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”

The good news? Your average Springsteen concert ticket is so expensive now that most of us will never even have to hear the whole song ...

LA lawless

“Escape from L.A.” was the inferior sequel to “Escape from New York.” In real life, though, both scenarios are shockingly real.

The exodus of Big Apple denizens was well under way before New York elected Zohran Mamdani as its next mayor. Now the Democratic Socialist is promising even higher taxes on the wealthy.

"It's a bold strategy, Mr. Mayor. Let's see if it pays off for you!"

And of course, more stars are leaving the City of Angels as living conditions continue to tank.

Comic actor Dana Carvey admitted as much on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. Now it’s Joe Manganiello’s turn. The “Magic Mike” alum and his fiancée have fled Los Angeles, citing safety issues.

“The crime in Los Angeles is at an all-time high,” Caitlin O’Connor told Fox News. Adding insult to injury, the actress said since L.A. film and TV production is slip-sliding away, there’s even less reason to call the city home.

It’ll be wild when Hollywood remakes “Escape from L.A.” and shoots the film in Vancouver ...

Hawke tuah

Ethan Hawke is a great actor. How do we know? He’s been tackling a variety of roles for decades, keeping busy in a hotly competitive field. He just snagged a Best Actor nomination for his 2025 film “Blue Moon.”

Plus he can utter nonsense like the following with a straight face.

“I never felt scared about what I was going to say until the last couple years. Where I feel like, ‘Oh, you have to be careful.' Or, or what? I don’t know, but there’s a kind of fear in the air that I’ve never felt before — and it’s not America.”

He said this to a journalist in a public forum where it will be shared many times over by competing press outlets. Nothing will happen to him beyond free publicity and a few dozen “right-ons” from his progressive peers on the next movie set he visits.

To quote a classic Jon Lovitz character — “Acting!”

Tears of a clown

Get Jimmy some Gatorade, stat!

Jimmy Kimmel delivered the water works again earlier this week. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host decried President Donald Trump and ICE in his latest rant, one bereft of actual comedy, and bawled in the process.

Twice.

Coming in 2027, the reboot no one asked for: Kimmel stars in “The Woman Show” featuring the cast of “The View” ...

Colbert countdown

Speak for yourself, Stephen.

The soon-to-be-unemployed host of “The Late Show” dropped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” this week. The topic, what else, was Colbert’s exit from late-night TV.

Turns out the propagandist is going to miss making millions for pushing clapter to his CBS audience.

"It feels real now," he said. "I'm not thrilled with it."

He may be sore, but anyone who grew up watching Letterman, Carson, or Leno are counting down the days until Colbert exits stage far, far left ...

Hate it or love it

Talk about an odd couple.

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj is all in on Trump. The two met recently to promote the president’s $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts program. The musician promoted President Trump late last year when he brought attention to Christians being slaughtered for their views in Nigeria.

She’s officially on team Trump now.

“The hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

She’s about to get plenty of motivation in short order.