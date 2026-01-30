Springsteen's new anti-ICE protest song is so hilariously bad, it makes Bon Jovi's vaccine hug anthem sound like a masterpiece

Bruce Springsteen recently released a stand-alone protest single titled "Streets of Minneapolis,” which strongly criticizes Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics.

In the song, the washed-up has-been condemns what he dubs "state terror" in Minneapolis, memorializes Renee Good and Alex Pretti (two anti-ICE agitators who were killed by law enforcement), and condemns "King Trump,” Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

On a recent episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat and co-hosts Keith Malinak and Jeffy unload on the Boss' latest flop.

Pat and the panel can’t help but howl in laughter at the out-of-touch millionaire’s cheap agitprop lyrics:

[Verse 1]

Through the winter's ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

'Neath an occupier's boots

King Trump's private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes.

“He took a Daily Beast story, read it, and put some music underneath it,” laughs Pat.

Jeffy says that the faded celebrity clown has been algorithmically boosted on social media recently. “He’s been making the rounds on my algorithm lately for some of his performances as of late, and he looks terrible,” he giggles, noting that social media comments regularly compare him to “Biden walking around with his shirt unbuttoned.”

Keith quips that Springsteen’s song is so bad it makes “gold” of Bon Jovi’s COVID-era “Do What You Can" track, in which the hair metal sellout sang, “Although I'll keep my social distance / What this world needs is a hug / Until we find the vaccination / There's no substitute for love.”

When compared to Springsteen’s woke ditty, “that should be Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-worthy,” he mocks.

Catch the full panel's savage, laugh-out-loud takedown of Springsteen's embarrassing woke protest rant in the episode above.

