Joe Rogan isn't joking about going to church — and appears serious about finding a good fit

Rumors have swirled for weeks about comedian and podcasting giant Joe Rogan regularly attending church in an apparent turn to Christianity.

After theologist Wesley Huff appeared on Rogan's podcast in January, Huff revealed in May that Rogan had been communicating with him about faith while attending church as a "consistent thing."

Huff called Rogan a very inquisitive individual and said they had been having conversations about scripture. At the same time, however, Rogan had not spoken about it publicly until now.

'They're all just trying to be better people ...'

During episode 2333 of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan finally revealed that he has been going to church, but explained his recent attendance in a comical manner alongside top-billing comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir.

First Normand asked if Rogan had been practicing sobriety, an interesting question at more than two hours into a podcast that typically has the group drinking heavily throughout.

Rogan revealed it had been three months without alcohol, and while the group hilariously talked about the possibility of getting gout, Normand asked if Rogan has been going to church, as well, since it had been rumored online.

"Wait, are you going to church, too, or is that bulls**t?" Normand inquired.

"I have been to church," Rogan replied. "Why? Have you ever been to church before?" he asked back.

"I've been," Normand revealed.

Rogan made sure to put a positive spin on his experience despite Normand's shock at the sober shift.

"It's actually very nice; they're all just trying to be better people," Rogan continued. "It's a good vibe."

Gillis, a Philadelphia native, asked Rogan about possibly attending a Catholic church, explaining he had recently attended St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, New York, and enjoyed the experience.

"I tried that; I did that," Rogan replied. It was unclear when and to what extent Rogan attended a Catholic Mass.

Normand, aggressively inquisitive, then asked, "If it's not Catholic, which one is it?



"It's just a Christian church," Rogan stated.

Shaffir, who is Jewish, implied that Rogan has been attending a "non-denominational Christian church," which garnered no appeal from the host.

The group then joked that Rogan was actually attending the church of televangelist Joel Osteen and had gone broke through donations.

"Yeah, I'm just giving all my money to Osteen," Rogan laughed, before moving on to an article about gout.

"Rogan's confirmation that he is attending church is a testament to the witness of faithful Christians who have appeared on his show over the years," said Chris Enloe, faith editor at Blaze News. "His openness toward Christianity and church is evidence of the humility he has demonstrated in those conversations over the years."

Enloe added that he hopes Christians will pray for Rogan and that the comedian will continue in some form or another to share his journey with his audience.

