The REAL REASON Joe Rogan shifted toward Christ

Over the course of a few years, famous comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan went from mocking Christianity as a “myth” to telling his audience that “we need Jesus.”

“The difference between science and religion is that science only asks you for one miracle. ‘I want you to believe in one miracle, the big bang.’ And it’s funny because people would be incredulous about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet, they’re convinced that the entire universe was smaller than the head of a pin,” Rogan said on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“Instantaneously became everything,” Rogan continued, adding, “I’m sticking with Jesus on that one.”

“I can’t say that I’m surprised,” BlazeTV Host Jason Whitlock tells Anthony Walker on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.” “As their rights to crack jokes get infringed upon, they’ll see the value of a Christian culture, and then someone like Joe Rogan who is just in pursuit of truth will realize, ‘No, this secular culture prevents, blocks you from truth.’”

Whitlock believes another catalyst for Rogan’s change of heart was the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The way it was handled, the foolishness of the science experts, has made people say, ‘Well, man, maybe I’ve been trusting the wrong people or person, and maybe Dr. Fauci doesn’t know more than Jesus Christ,’” he explains.

“I’m with you,” Walker responds. “It’s just inevitable. There’s no other answer that satisfies the ‘Where did I come from? Why am I here? How do I handle my grief? And what happens when I die?' There’s nothing else that answers that other than God’s word.”

“COVID was a turning point for most, where real life starts to hit. That, ‘Wow, the whole world is responding to a virus, and governments are shutting down, and covert and overt policies are being pedaled, like what is going on?’” he says.

“And then, you begin to see the uncovering of Hollywood, and celebrity, and the illicit sex trafficking and porn and all that, like all of this kind of comes open, and you saw thousands, millions, starting to turn to Christ,” he continues, adding, “So it doesn’t shock me.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.