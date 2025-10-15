Exclusive: DOT withholds $40M from blue state for flouting English requirements for truckers

Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday that he is withholding significant funds from a blue state that has failed to comply with English language proficiency standards for commercial drivers, Blaze News has exclusively learned.

Last month, Duffy shared the results of a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration audit, which found "systemic non-compliance" among state driver licensing agencies in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Washington.

'California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big-rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement.'

Duffy warned that there would be consequences for states that failed to comply with ELP standards.

This issue within the American trucking industry was thrown into the national spotlight in August when an illegal alien truck driver was accused of making an unlawful U-turn and killing three people in Florida. The Indian national obtained his license in California.

The DOT previously described California as "the most egregious" offender in meeting the English proficiency requirement for commercial driver's license holders.

"My message is very simple," Duffy warned. "Get into compliance now, or we'll pull funding and we'll force you into compliance."

Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In addition to demanding immediate compliance, the DOT also paused California's issuance of non-domiciled CDLs in September. The state was required to identify all unexpired licenses that failed to comply with regulations.

Duffy indicated Wednesday that California had failed to comply and, as a result, the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program — which provides grant funding for roadside inspections, traffic enforcement, safety audits, and public education campaigns — would withhold $40,685,225 from the state, according to a press release obtained by Blaze News.

"I put states on notice this summer: Enforce the Trump administration's English language requirements or the checks stop coming. California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big-rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America's roads," Duffy stated.

"Let me be clear: This is valuable money that should be going to the great men and women in California law enforcement, whom we support. Gov. [Gavin] Newsom's insistence on obstructing federal law has tied my hands," Duffy remarked.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

To receive the now-withheld federal funding, the state "must adopt and actively enforce a law, regulation, standard, or order that is compatible with the federal ELP requirement for commercial drivers," the press release read.

"This means state inspectors need to begin conducting ELP assessments during roadside inspections and place those who fail out of service," it added.

The California Highway Patrol indicated to Overdrive in July that it had no plans to place truck drivers out of service for failing to meet ELP standards.

