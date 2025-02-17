Transgender illegal alien accused of raping boy, 14, in restroom; was freed last June after violent crime charges: Reports

A transgender illegal alien is accused of raping a 14-year-old boy in a New York City restroom. A report claimed the suspect previously was charged with violent crimes in Massachusetts but was released despite U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placing a detainer on him.

According to the New York City Department of Correction, 30-year-old Nicol Suarez was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree rape. The arrest record notes that Suarez is a biological male from Colombia who has a warrant out for his arrest regarding an "immigration" issue.

The New York Post, citing police sources, reported that Suarez stalked and then raped the boy inside the East Harlem bodega restroom Tuesday. The Post characterized Suarez as a "transgender woman."

The boy allegedly left the restroom and flagged down individuals who quickly alerted police. Suarez was being held on Rikers Island, the Post said, citing online records accessed Saturday.

Sources claimed that prosecutors initially asked for $500,000 bail and a $1.5 million bond for Suarez.

However, Judge Elizabeth Shamahs — a Democrat who was elected in 2024 — reduced the amounts to $100,000 bail or $250,000 bond, according to online court records.

Azid Haime — owner of a nearby deli — explained that children often are in the area because the Thomas Jefferson Park is nearby.

“Oh my God, that is disgusting,” Haime told the Post. "He destroyed that little boy’s life!”

He added, "All my body is shaking, I want to sit. I can’t explain how I feel. I’m more than angry.”

A law enforcement source informed the Post that Suarez was wanted in New Jersey and Massachusetts. ICE allegedly had a detainer on Suarez.

ICE defines a detainer as a "request from ICE that asks a federal, state, or local law enforcement agency — including jails, prisons or other confinement facilities — to notify the requesting agency as early as possible before they release a removable alien and to hold the alien for up to 48 hours beyond the time they would ordinarily release them so DHS has time to assume custody in accordance with federal immigration law."

Sources told the Boston Herald that Suarez was arrested for alleged violent crimes reportedly committed last June in Medford, Massachusetts.

Department of Homeland Security sources informed the outlet that Suarez was accused of armed robbery, sexual conduct for a fee, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Suarez was released “before a detainer was lodged,” sources said.

"Trial Court employees do not have authority to detain an individual based solely on a civil immigration detainer," according to the Massachusetts government website. "Individuals subject to civil immigration detainers shall be processed and handled in the same way that all other individuals coming before the court are processed and handled."

The site states: "No court officer, nor any other court employee, shall call or otherwise initiate communication with any ICE official to report that a defendant is in court custody or in the courthouse."

The Herald said the Middlesex district attorney did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York all have sanctuary "laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE," according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

