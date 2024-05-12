Florida sheriff blamed Biden's government for 'victimizing' Americans after illegal immigrant charged with sexually assaulting child

A Florida sheriff blamed the Biden administration for "victimizing" Americans after an illegal immigrant was charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Earlier this month, 20-year-old Marvin Dionel Perez Lopez was reportedly arrested on charges of kidnapping to sexually assault a minor, sexual assault of a victim under 12 years old, and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held in the Palm Beach County jail without bond.

The illegal immigrant is accused of snatching an 11-year-old girl off the streets of Lake Worth, Florida. Lopez allegedly grabbed the young girl by the hand and forced her into his van. He then is accused of sexually assaulting the minor.

Lopez is reportedly a Guatemalan national who illegally crossed into the United States in January. He was allegedly apprehended by Border Patrol, but then released into the country with a court date of 2027.

The mother of the girl allegedly noticed that she had been gone for some time and went looking for her. She spotted the van not far from their apartment building where she and Lopez both lived. The concerned mother spotted her daughter with the alleged sexual predator in the van. She purportedly began banging on the van door and shouting.

Lopez allegedly ran away after the mother's confrontation, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The mom also reportedly went to the home of Lopez. She later called the police after he allegedly asked for forgiveness.

When police officers allegedly attempted to question Lopez, he fled the crime scene by escaping out a window of his apartment and ran into an alleyway. He was eventually arrested.

Lopez reportedly forced himself on the girl sexually and raped her after she rejected his advances.

Palm Beach County Victim Services director Nicole Bishop said, "Sexual assault is far more prevalent in our community than we would like to believe. Stranger rape is far less prevalent than acquaintance rape. So most oftentimes it is someone that the person knows."

"Here's a Guatemalan, who came into the country illegally was stopped by the border people released, and made his way to South Florida. And now he commits a crime where he held an 11-year-old girl against her will and sexually assaulted her,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff – Ric Bradshaw.

"We grabbed him. He's confessed to the crime. So he's gonna get tried for a capital crime before he even remotely thinks he's gonna get deported. He's gonna do the time here first," Bradshaw continued. "The federal government is victimizing the people who live in this country by letting these people in here."

