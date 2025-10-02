Trump trolls leftists as shutdown presents key opportunity to cut 'Democrat Agencies'

President Donald Trump has once again trolled Democrats for giving the administration the perfect opportunity to further implement the MAGA mandate.

As the federal government enters its second day of the shutdown, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that layoffs will likely be in the thousands. This estimate comes as Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought meet to identify which "Democrat Agencies" should be cut.

'I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity.'

"It's likely going to be in the thousands," Leavitt said. "It's a very good question, and that's something that the Office of Management and Budget and the entire team at the White House here is unfortunately having to work on today."

"These discussions and these conversations, these meetings, would not be happening if the Democrats had voted to keep the government open," Leavitt added.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Vought already halted a few projects on Wednesday, totaling roughly $26 billion. Vought first paused $18 billion worth of projects in New York City, including the Hudson Tunnel Project and the Second Ave Subway. Vought also canceled nearly $8 billion in "Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda" across 16 different states.

Trump, likely trolling Democrats about their failed attempts last year to turn Project 2025 into an electoral liability, later announced that he would be meeting with Vought "of PROJECT 2025 Fame" to continue identifying programs and agencies to cut.

"I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent," Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday.

"I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity," Trump added. "They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"



Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Senate is set once again to vote Friday on the pair of continuing resolutions proposed by Republicans and Democrats respectively. The Republican-led CR is the same clean CR Democrats voted for to keep the government open over a dozen times prior, adding only an anomaly for increased security funding for government officials.

On the other hand, Democrats put forth an ideological bill that contains roughly $1.5 trillion worth of funding aimed at reversing everything accomplished in Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Notably, three Senate Democrats initially voted for the Republican led-CR on Tuesday, indicating fractures in New York Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's base. The Senate needs 60 votes, or at least seven Democrats, to pass the funding bill to reopen the government, assuming all 53 Republicans vote in lockstep.

