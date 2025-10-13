Are Hamas and Palestine in the book of Revelation?

As the world seems to grow darker by the day, many Christians find themselves wondering if we’re living in the end times. They look to the book of Revelation, where chronicled prophecies — many of which center around Israel and the Middle East — give us a window, albeit a blurry one, into the final days before Christ returns.

One theory that has emerged is that the current turmoil in the Middle East, including the events of October 7, aren’t merely political but actually mirror ancient biblical battles such as those between the Israelites and the Philistines.

Conservative author, filmmaker, and political commentator Dinesh D’Souza delves into this idea in his new documentary, “The Dragon’s Prophecy.” Weaving together on-site reporting, interviews (including with figures like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu), and archaeological discoveries, the film suggests that the same evil forces that fought against God’s people in the Bible are still at work today — just in new forms.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Dinesh joined Glenn to explain in his own words what the dragon’s prophecy is and why we would be wise to pay close attention to it.

“In the book of Revelation, 12, there is a depiction of a dragon, representing the devil, going to war against a woman, representing Israel, and the woman is pregnant, representing the Messiah,” D’Souza explains.

Satan, knowing he cannot win the ultimate battle, opts to kick God where it hurts most by targeting His most “cherished creation”: mankind. We see this in Genesis when the serpent leads Adam and Eve into sin, ushering all forms of darkness into the cosmos and necessitating the sacrifice of Jesus.

“I think for the same reason, the devil targets the Jews and the Christians — the Jews because they are the original chosen people,” says D’Souza. “And so the devil's agenda is really simple: Drive them out of their ancestral homeland from the river to the sea and also put a big Islamic victory arch right on top of their holiest site, which was the site of the Solomonic temple.”

This vitriol for the Jews is also channeled toward Christians, whom scripture describes as “spiritual Israelites,” he explains. “And so the devil is like, ‘I hate them too. I will persecute and harass and destroy the Christians no less than the Jews.”’ We see this happening today in the growing hostility toward Christians and Christian beliefs in the West.

Although President Donald Trump has miraculously facilitated a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, much conflict remains unresolved. And even if all the details of the negotiation are ironed out, it still doesn’t change the spiritual reality that undergirds this age-old conflict.

“Hamas in Arabic means something like force or strength, but in Hebrew, interestingly, the word means violence and destruction,” says D’Souza, noting that in the Hebrew Bible, the word “ḥāmās” is used repeatedly to describe wrongdoing, injustice, and brutality.

“The Bible in Hebrew, it literally says things like, ‘Lord, save me from the men of ḥāmās' or 'ḥāmās dwells in the dark places of the earth,”’ he tells Glenn.

But there’s another uncanny connection: The colors of the Palestinian flag mirror those of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse in Revelation 6, where white represents conquest, red represents war and bloodshed, black represents famine or economic collapse, and green represents death.

D’Souza notes, “There are so many of these connections. … You have to step back and reconsider if you are even understanding what's happening in front of you in the widest and sort of deepest possible light.”

Glenn, who has watched “The Dragon’s Prophecy,” says, “It is worth pondering because it shows you where we might be right now.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

