Democrat New Jersey governor apparently takes a vacation during raging storm, leaving lieutenant governor in charge

A powerful nor'easter storm crashed onto the shores of New Jersey over the weekend and continued raging Monday, but Governor Phil Murphy (D) was nowhere to be seen during the disaster preparation.

The term-limited Democrat governor was missing in action Saturday as the state prepared its emergency response, leaving the lieutenant governor to fill the role of acting governor.

'Governor Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy are out of state this weekend to attend a close family friend’s wedding in Europe.'

Democrat acting Governor Tahesha Way, whom Murphy appointed to be lieutenant governor in 2023, declared a state of emergency on Saturday night ahead of the storm. A press release asked residents to prepare for flash flooding, sustained winds of up to 60 mph, and heavy rain.

“Starting on Sunday, a dangerous coastal storm will begin to move past our state with extreme weather conditions for several counties, especially those on the Shore,” Way said in the press statement.

“I urge all New Jerseyans to exercise caution, monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, stay informed on evacuation protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary.”

The acting governor issued a state of emergency for all 21 counties in New Jersey "out of an abundance of caution."

The New York Post reported that Murphy and his wife, Tammy, would be in Europe for nearly a week starting on October 9.

“Governor Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy are out of state this weekend to attend a close family friend’s wedding in Europe. The governor has been in close communication with his team and emergency response officials regarding the nor’easter storm impacting the East Coast,” Murphy spokesman Tyler Jones told the Post early Sunday evening.

Jones reportedly did not elaborate on whether Murphy and his wife planned to cut the trip short in light of the storm. He is expected to return Tuesday, October 14.

The governor's exact whereabouts in Europe are unknown.

Neither Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli nor his Democratic opponent, Mikie Sherrill, have apparently spoken on X about the governor's whereabouts, though both accounts were actively posting over the weekend.

