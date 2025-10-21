Bill Nye, Pete Buttigieg rally for Democrat who stands by candidate who wished death on GOP lawmaker's kids

After refusing to call on Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones to drop out of the race over a text message scandal, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger is hoping to boost her odds with a Tuesday campaign event featuring two familiar names.

Bill Nye "the Science Guy" and Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were scheduled to join Spanberger on Tuesday for her rally in Charlottesville, according to Fox News Digital. Buttigieg and Spanberger will host a "Virtual Coalitions All Call" on Tuesday evening.

'I made clear to Jay that he must fully take responsibility for his words.'

Former President Barack Obama, who endorsed Spanberger last week, will attend her Norfolk rally on November 1, her campaign website states.

"Virginia's elections are some of the most important in the country this year, and I am proud to endorse Abigail Spanberger for governor. Republican policies are raising costs on working families so billionaires can get massive tax cuts," Obama stated. "As governor, Abigail will stand up for Virginia families. She'll work to build an economy that works for everyone, not just big corporations and the wealthy."

Nye attended a No Kings event in D.C. over the weekend. During his speech, he criticized President Donald Trump.

"We are here to tell our lawmakers that what's going on in our government is wrong. They must stop the abuses of this petulant president and his circle of sycophants," Nye said.

"This president and his associates cannot tolerate dissent. To them, our free speech is frightening. They are arresting people and denying due process in courts," he continued.

RELATED: Democrat Jay Jones cancels fundraiser amid growing backlash over violent texts about GOP rival and his kids

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Spanberger's high-profile endorsements follow a public relations scandal that Virginia Democrats have attempted to downplay. In a leaked text message exchange from 2022, Jones, a former Virginia delegate, wished death upon a Republican lawmaker and his children.

In the texts, Jones presented a hypothetical scenario in which he would choose to use "two bullets" to shoot then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R), if given the choice between Gilbert, Adolf Hitler, and Pol Pot. He also accused Gilbert and his wife of "breeding little fascists" and wished harm on their children.

RELATED: VIDEO: Earle-Sears crushes Democratic candidate over death-wish texts during gubernatorial debate

Abigail Spanberger. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Spanberger released a statement condemning Jones' violent comments but stopped short of calling for him to end his campaign. Instead, Spanberger continues to host events sponsored by her campaign and those of Jones and Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor Ghazala Hashmi.

"After learning of these comments earlier today, I spoke frankly with Jay about my disgust with what he had said and texted," Spanberger stated. "I made clear to Jay that he must fully take responsibility for his words. What I have also made clear is that as a candidate — and the next governor of our commonwealth — I will always condemn violent language in our politics."

As of Tuesday evening, no Democrats have called on Jones to step out of the race.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!