Democrat Jay Jones cancels fundraiser amid growing backlash over violent texts about GOP rival and his kids

Virginia attorney general nominee Jay Jones (D) continues to face a public relations crisis as calls grow for him to end his campaign following leaked text messages in which he wished death upon a Republican lawmaker and his children.

Jones had scheduled a fundraiser for Thursday, but his campaign abruptly canceled the event, according to Axios. The fundraiser was reportedly set to be held at novelist David Baldacci's home that evening.

The news outlet noted that Jones has not held a public event since Friday, the same day that the National Review shared a text message conversation he had with Republican House Delegate Carrie Coyner in 2022. In the exchange, Jones presented a hypothetical scenario in which he would shoot then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert twice if he only had "two bullets" and had to choose between shooting "Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot."

Jones also accused Gilbert and his wife of "breeding little fascists," wishing harm on their children in hopes that the "pain" would motivate Gilbert to change his policies.

Jones did not deny sending the text messages, but he did issue an apology.

His texts immediately prompted Republican lawmakers to call for him to withdraw from the race for state attorney general.

Democratic Nominee for attorney general Jay Jones, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, and Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor Ghazala Hashmi. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

While some of Jones' fellow Democrats condemned the comments in his text messages, none of them stated he should end his campaign.

"After learning of these comments earlier today, I spoke frankly with Jay about my disgust with what he had said and texted," Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger stated. "I made clear to Jay that he must fully take responsibility for his words. What I have also made clear is that as a candidate — and the next governor of our commonwealth, I will always condemn violent language in our politics."

While Jones' Thursday fundraising event seems to be canceled, Spanberger's website lists several upcoming events — including canvassing, community virtual chats, and message training — organized by the campaigns of Spanberger, Jones, and lieutenant governor candidate Ghazala Hashmi (D).

Jay Jones. Trevor Metcalfe/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

It is unclear whether Spanberger or Hashmi had planned to attend the Thursday evening fundraiser. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) was scheduled to be there, according to Axios.

When asked whether he had any plans to call on Jones to withdraw from the race, Kaine previously told Blaze News, "There is nothing that can justify these indefensible words, and they are contrary to all I've known about Jay Jones for decades. With hundreds of thousands of Virginians already having voted, it's up to Virginians to decide."

