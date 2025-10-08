Virginia AG candidate implodes after 'two bullets' text scandal

Shocking texts have sent the Virginia Attorney General election into chaos, after it was revealed that candidate Jay Jones wished harm on rival Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R).

“Three people, two bullets,” Jones wrote in a text to House Delegate Carrie Coyner (R).

“Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot,” Jones wrote. “Gilbert gets two bullets to the head.”

“Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time,” he added.

In response, Coyner asked Jones to stop and said, “It really bothers me when you talk about hurting people or wishing death upon them.”

And in a follow-up conversation with Coyner, she claimed that Jones suggested that if only Gilbert’s wife would be faced with her children dying, her husband might change his political views on gun violence.

“That’s really where it gets dark here, because again, as I said this before, you might have a friend in your group chat that makes inappropriate comments or makes comments that are kind of dark, not always well received by the group. Maybe they think they’re being edgy and funny, that’s one thing to double down on,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says.

“It is another to keep going and talking about that anyway, but then to come up with a logical rationale as to why you think this would be good. When you say, ‘Hey, I want his children to die,’ and then you say, ‘Well, the reason I want that, it’s not just because I’m being mean. It’s because they won’t change their policies unless they feel real personal pain,’” he continues.

“That’s quite the tell. That tells me you’re just a horrible human being,” he adds.

