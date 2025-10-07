Democrats stand by their man despite vicious texts wishing death on GOP rival and his kids

Democratic politicians are in lockstep in refusing to call on Virginia attorney general nominee Jay Jones to end his race despite the release of disturbing text messages advocating for violence against a Republican lawmaker and his children.

In the leaked text exchange with Republican House Delegate Carrie Coyner from August 2022, Jones presented a hypothetical scenario in which he had two bullets and had to choose between shooting then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, Adolf Hitler, and Pol Pot, the National Review reported on Friday. In this scenario, Jones declared he would shoot Gilbert twice.

Jones stated that, in the event his colleagues across the aisle died first, he would "go to their funerals to piss on their graves." He also said that Gilbert and his wife should have to watch their children die, which he justified by claiming the couple was "breeding little fascists."

'I think it's a test for Virginia.'

Coyner responded by asking Jones to "please stop," stating that "it really bothers me when you talk about hurting people or wishing death on them."

Jones did not deny writing the messages but issued an apology for his comments.

"Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry," he stated in part. "I have reached out to Speaker Gilbert to apologize directly to him, his wife Jennifer, and their children."

Jay Jones. Photo by Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images

However, the controversy did not end there for the AG nominee. Coyner shared on Monday more alleged disturbing comments by Jones.

She told the Virginia Scope that during a "pretty heated conversation" with Jones about the removal of qualified immunity for police officers, he stated that "maybe if a few [cops] died" they would stop "shooting" and "killing people."

"He firmly believed that if you removed qualified immunity, that police officers would act differently, and I firmly believe that it would not result in good public policy, and it would put police officers and the public's lives at risk if they have to second-guess themselves on a decision they're making in a moment where someone is doing something violent," Coyner said.

Jones denied making those remarks.

"I did not say this," Jones told the Virginia Scope. "I have never believed and do not believe that any harm should come to law enforcement, period. Every single day, police officers put their lives on the line to protect our communities, and I am deeply grateful for their service and sacrifice. As attorney general, I will work hand in hand with law enforcement to support their work."

Trevor Metcalfe/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Jones' controversial statements advocating for violence prompted many Republicans to call for him to withdraw from the race. While some of his Democratic colleagues have rebuked his comments, none have insisted he end his campaign.

"I think it's a test for Virginia. It's now no longer right versus left in Virginia. This election's about, in my opinion, right versus wrong," Jones' opponent, Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on Tuesday.

Miyares addressed Democrats' silence.

"You had a few liberal columnists that have said this is beyond the pale, he shouldn't be in the race. But, to right now, [Democrats are] either dead silent or this sense of, 'We condemn the text messages. It's not acceptable, and Jay Jones should be held accountable for this,'" Miyares continued. "But they don't say what that means, and, by all accounts, they're continuing to campaign."

When asked whether he had any plans to call on Jones to withdraw from the race, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told Blaze News, "There is nothing that can justify these indefensible words, and they are contrary to all I've known about Jay Jones for decades. With hundreds of thousands of Virginians already having voted, it's up to Virginians to decide."

Blaze News asked the same question of Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger, the Virginia Democratic Party, state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D), U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Democratic Virginia U.S. Reps. Don Beyer, Jennifer McClellan, Bobby Scott, Suhas Subramanyam, Eugene Vindman, and James Walkinshaw.

