VIDEO: Earle-Sears crushes Democratic candidate over death-wish texts during gubernatorial debate

A debate between the gubernatorial candidates in Virginia turned into a humiliating defeat for Democrats after their nominee refused to withdraw her endorsement of scandal-ridden attorney general candidate Jay Jones.

Democrats have been shoved into an untenable position after leaked texts showed Jones had wished violence on his political opponent as well as his children.

'Would it take him pulling the trigger? Is that what would do it? And then you would say he needs to get out of the race, Abigail?'

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears used the issue as a cudgel to hammer away at Democrat Abigail Spanberger during their debate Thursday at Norfolk State University. Spanberger vehemently denounced the comments but tried in vain to derail the conversation and instead attack Sears.

"Abigail, when are you going to take Jay Jones and say to him, 'You must leave the race'? He has said that he wants to murder his political opponent, and not only that, but his political opponent's children," Sears said.

Spanberger tried to filibuster the question without answering, but it only prolonged her embarrassment.

"We are all running our individual races. I believe my opponent has said that about her lieutenant governor nominee, and it's up to every person to make their own decision. I am running my race to serve Virginia, and that is what I intend to do," Spanberger eventually said.

Sears pressed on.

"I’m wondering why my opponent won’t say, beyond it’s abhorrent and disgusting, why she won’t say it is not OK and that he must leave the race because Jay Jones advocated the murder, Abigail, the murder of a man," Sears said.

"Would it take him pulling the trigger? Is that what would do it? And then you would say he needs to get out of the race, Abigail? You have nothing to say?"

Spanberger's comment appeared to mimic a statement from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she avoided the issue in a CNN interview Wednesday.

"She has to do what she has to do. She's going to be governor. She's running very well," Pelosi said of Spanberger. "Her race is her race, and her state is her state, and it's up to her."

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin continued the criticism of Spanberger on social media.

"Abigail Spanberger continues to stand behind her running mate who wanted to see a man and his children murdered," he wrote. "Abigail, you had your chance to show courage and moral clarity and you failed."

RELATED: Democrat Jay Jones cancels fundraiser amid growing backlash over violent texts about GOP rival and his kids

Headlines after the debate extended the embarrassment for Spanberger, and video from the debate has already been turned into a devastating campaign advertisement.

Spanberger has had the financial and early polling advantage on Sears in the race, but the emergence of the text scandal in the wake of the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk may tip the scales.

The texts have prompted many to call on Jones to abandon his campaign, but so far, he has not relented.

"I've told you this before," read the Jones text. "Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!