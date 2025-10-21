Black lesbian former White House press secretary says Democrats lost because they ignored black women

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a lively interview with Stephen Colbert where she accused the Democratic Party of ignoring black women.

Jean-Pierre, who is black and identifies as "gay," defended statements she made in her book against Democrats while also defending former President Joe Biden and supporting extremists seeking election.

'Millions of people who voted in 2020 for the Biden-Harris ticket did not come out in 2024. We have to figure out why. What happened there?'

Colbert pressed Jean-Pierre on whether she was weakening the effort to oppose President Donald Trump by criticizing the Democratic Party and leaving to become an independent.

"Do you recommend everyone leave the party, and if so, where do they go? Because organization is how you face tyranny. Freelancing isn’t going to get anybody anything done," the host asked.

"So, here's the thing: I am not telling everybody to be an independent. I'm trying to start a conversation," Jean-Pierre responded. "I'm not saying that we need a third party. I am saying that right now, the two-party system is not working."

She received loud applause from the audience before blaming the Democratic Party for losing the 2024 election.

Jean-Pierre claimed that people would stop her in public and ask her tearfully, "What's happening? Why is the Democratic leadership not fighting? What's happening? We need more. How are we going to get out of this?"

She said she wanted to offer people a road map to get engaged to continue fighting for the left-wing agenda.

Colbert pointed out that many popular politicians like AOC and Zohran Mamdani are socialists, which says to him that the party is not meeting the needs of many on the far left.

"They're actually throwing people under the bus who are vulnerable and need protection," Jean-Pierre said.

"As a black woman who has walked through the walls of the White House and been part of this party for a very long time, I believe — and this is my personal opinion — that we get forgotten and that by large part the Democratic Party does not see us," she added. "And for me, especially in this past year, I needed to make a statement and to make a point."

"We are under attack. Our democracy is slipping through our fingers," she claimed.

The interview can be viewed in its entirety on the YouTube channel for Colbert's show.

