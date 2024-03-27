Furious Karine Jean-Pierre hangs up on radio interview after being asked if Biden has dementia: 'It is incredibly insulting!'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was outraged and hung up on a radio interview after the host asked her whether President Joe Biden had dementia.

Jean-Pierre was speaking to Mark Garrison, the news director for WBT, on Tuesday when he asked her the forbidden question.

“When I told a number of people that I was talking to you today, it was interesting though, they all said, ‘Would you please just ask her? Does the president have dementia?’ And so, before I move on from it, does he?” said Garrison.

“That — Mark, Mark, I can’t even believe you’re asking me this question. That is a credibly offensive question to ask,” Jean-Pierre responded.

“But, you know people ask it?” Garrison replied.

“Wait. Oh let me — no, no, no, no, no. You — Mark, you, you, you, you, you’re taking us down this rabbit hole. Let me, let me, let me be very clear about this,” Jean-Pierre said.

"For the past several years, the president’s physician has laid out very, in a comprehensive way, the president’s health. This is a president — if you watch him every day, if you really pay attention to his record and what he has done, you will see exactly how focused he’s been on the American people, how historic his actions have been," she added.

"And so I’m not even going to truly, truly, really, you know, take, take the premise of your question," Jean-Pierre continued. "I think it is incredibly insulting. And, and so we can, you know, we can move on to the next question."

Garrison went on to press Jean-Pierre about higher gas and grocery prices, and she blamed former President Donald Trump, the Russian war on Ukraine, and the coronavirus pandemic before she hung up on the interview.

"Those costs have gone down because of what this president has been able to do. And, and with that, thank you so much, Mark," Jean-Pierre said. "Have an amazing, amazing day."

Garrison's co-host expressed his shock that the White House press secretary was not able to handle the difficult but fair questions.

“Wow, wow, wow," said the host.

“I’m sorry, but you asked three, four incredibly salient, important questions that are all front of mind. Nothing out of bounds," he added. "I don’t understand the fragility of this person."

Here's the audio of the interaction:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!