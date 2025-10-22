Soros poured millions into No Kings protests — but they still flopped

No Kings protests erupted across the country this weekend, but per usual — they were anything but organic.

George Soros’ Open Society Foundations funded the protests nationwide, awarding $7.61 million in grants to the group behind the No Kings protest.

“So when you go to their website, George Soros has actually donated over $32 billion of his own money to that foundation, which they then go on to fund all of these ... leftist rags, Black Lives Matter, No Kings protests,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

“I think it’s a joke. I looked at the people. They’re not representative of this country. And I looked at all the brand new signs, I guess it was paid for by Soros and other radical left lunatics. It looks like it was. We’re checking it out,” Trump said in response.

“The demonstrations were very small, very ineffective, and the people were whacked out. When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country,” he continued.

“By the way, I’m not a king. I work my a** off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all,” he added.

“When you look at what President Trump said, which is absolutely correct, by the way, he’s absolutely correct that these people are completely whacked out. They also are not representative of the country,” Gonzales says, noting that while the protest’s website claims seven million people showed up, law enforcement claims differently.

“I actually saw, according to all of the law enforcement intel, that it was probably closer to three million,” she explains. “Now, three million might sound like a lot to you, until you consider how many people are in this country, and you realize this is actually a very small minority of people.”

“This is the good news of the day,” she adds.

