Antifa supporters say it's ‘just like’ the Boston Tea Party. Here's the TRUTH ...

Antifa defenders have claimed that they are simply standing up to tyranny, much like the Boston Tea Party patriots — but a quick journey back through time tells a much different story.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck uses the image of the skull and crossbones with a crown that floats above the head of the skull to illustrate the major difference between the No Kings protesters and America's brave founders.

“This comes from colonial days when they would say ‘no kings.’ But they followed that with ‘no kings but Christ.’ Meaning the only king they serve is Christ,” Glenn says, explaining that the meaning of the skull and crossbones is that the “leaders of the country are mortal.”

“They die. They turn to dust. But the crown of Christ doesn’t,” he adds.

This is what changed everything in America, because initially, kings were considered to be appointed by God.

“So when you say ‘no kings,’ what exactly do you mean?” he asks.

“They’ll tell you a democracy, but a democracy gives you kings. It gives you dictators. It gives you authoritarians. We know this because that’s why the founders wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution the way they did,” he explains.

“Now, let me tell you the difference between our founders and Antifa, because you know our kids are being taught that what happened in the Boston Harbor in 1773 with the Boston Tea Party was the same that Antifa is doing,” Glenn says.

Rather than a crew of “faceless anarchists,” those boarding three ships under the cover of night were farmers, shopkeepers, and artisans.

“They’re husbands, they’re fathers, they’re Sons of Liberty, and they’re not out to burn their own neighborhoods. In fact, they’re not out to burn the ships themselves. What they want to do is make a statement against the king that had refused to listen to them,” Glenn explains.

“And so their protest is very targeted, very deliberate, and very symbolic,” he says, noting that it was also “completely non-violent.”

“No looting, no torched businesses, no innocent citizens bloodied in the streets. Property was destroyed, yes, but the destruction was purposeful, singular, squarely at the political grievance of taxation without representation,” Glenn says.

“And nobody lost anything except for the insurance companies,” he adds.

