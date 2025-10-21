DHS: Illegal alien shot after ramming federal vehicle during operation

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday that the illegal alien target of an immigration operation was shot during an arrest attempt by federal agents in Los Angeles after he allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon against the agents.

In a statement to Blaze News, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the information was preliminary and the targeted suspect had previously evaded apprehension.

'Fearing for the safety of the public and law enforcement, our officers followed their training and fired defensive shots.'

"ICE law enforcement officers, assisted by U.S. Marshals, pulled the illegal alien over in a standard law enforcement procedure. The illegal alien weaponized his vehicle and began ramming the law enforcement vehicle in an attempt to flee. Fearing for the safety of the public and law enforcement, our officers followed their training and fired defensive shots. The illegal alien was shot in the elbow and one law enforcement officer was shot in the hand by a ricochet bullet. Both are in the hospital," McLaughlin explained.

McLaughlin placed blame for the increased attacks against federal agents on Democrats, who have been calling the immigration raids immoral and illegal.

"Our law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them, including vehicle rammings by illegal aliens. We are once again calling on sanctuary politicians, agitators, and the media to turn the temperature down and stop calling for violence and resistance against ICE law enforcement," she said.

Tensions in Los Angeles remain high as the Trump administration has doubled down on its efforts to deport illegal aliens who are residing in sanctuary cities. During the No Kings protests over the weekend, anti-ICE crowds formed near the federal building in downtown Los Angeles but were unable to reach the driveway because it was blocked by the city's police.

RELATED: Anti-ICE agitator acts hurt after being 'ran over' by LAPD — but video shows the real story

@AnthonyCabassa_/X

This is a developing story.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!