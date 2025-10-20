Anti-ICE agitator acts hurt after being 'ran over' by LAPD — but video shows the real story

The No Kings protest in Los Angeles on Saturday turned chaotic outside the federal building downtown after the Los Angeles Police Department prevented anti-ICE protesters from reaching the facility's driveway.

Frustrated with being unable to target federal agents and interfere with immigration operations, the crowd turned their ire toward LAPD officers. During one confrontation, one person stood in front of a police SUV while waving an upside-down American flag. The officer saw an opening to drive around the protester, and the protester briefly walked back into the SUV's way before jumping back and falling to the ground as if injured, according to video.

The moment was captured by independent journalist Anthony Cabassa while livestreaming on TikTok. Cabassa posted the video after several other clips were circulating online showing the aftermath of the incident, but not the incident itself.

Cabassa was replying to an X account that claimed the protester had been "ran over."

'I saw him shortly after return to the protest appearing unharmed and continued to protest into the night.'

Cabassa's video shows other protesters carrying the "injured" man to a car and claiming to want to take him to a hospital. Whether he ever arrived at a hospital is unclear, but if he did, according to Cabassa, he must not have been there long.

"Although the young man who claimed to be struck was seen in video being put into a vehicle and presumably headed to the hospital, I saw him shortly after return to the protest appearing unharmed and continued to protest into the night despite the protest being called unlawful," Cabassa told Blaze News.

Later that night, LAPD used mounted patrol to clear the crowd away from the federal building.

Due to video of the incident being shared widely, it was discovered that the agitator has made headlines before during protests in Portland, Oregon.

The man has been identified as Joseph Sanchez, and he was arrested by federal agents outside the besieged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building earlier this month. Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported that Sanchez was visibly shaking while he was being processed during his arrest on October 1 even though he previously allegedly shouted at agents, "Don't f**king touch me, b**ch. Who the f**k do you think you are?"

