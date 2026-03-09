WATCH: Pro-trans activist allegedly threatens to KILL protester on camera — ‘I’m gonna hunt you down and f**king kill you’

“I’ve dealt with a lot when it comes to the LGBTQIA+ two-spirit, whatever the hell else you want to add in there, community. ... But sometimes I watch a clip of this gang, and it shocks even me,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

The clip Sara is referring to allegedly captures an incident from February at the California Democratic Party convention in San Francisco. The video went viral on social media earlier this month after journalist Andy Ngo published a detailed report .

In the clip, parental rights activist Beth Bourne questions a woman, who is reportedly the mother of a trans-identifying child, about medical interventions for minors. After a brief exchange where Bourne pressed the woman on topics like profits from gender-affirming surgeries on children and grotesque surgical procedures, the woman allegedly leaned in and whispered a death threat, “I’m gonna hunt you down and f**king kill you,” before walking away.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara is joined by Bourne as she shares why she’s fighting the trans movement.

Bourne, who serves as the Yolo County chapter chairwoman of Moms for Liberty, says she’s motivated to fight against the trans movement regardless of the dangers because the gender ideology that fuels it has personally impacted her life.

“My daughter and my family, we were very much harmed by this ideology and this belief system in our public schools, and I didn’t realize what the teachers and counselors were saying to my daughter or what she was learning at school,” she tells Sara.

When her daughter came out as trans when she was still a minor, “her pediatricians here in Davis wanted to immediately medicalize her,” she explains.

Bourne was able to stop any gender transition procedures, and today, she reports, her daughter is “healthy and whole.”

“I have all the receipts; I have the medical records; I have the curriculum from the schools. And so I just realized I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t do everything I could to end this because I have so many friends, and I’ve met so many parents and young people, detransitioners, that have been harmed by this,” she says.

Bourne has gone to great lengths to expose the trans movement as deeply harmful — even going so far as pretending to be nonbinary .

“It was so easy,” Bourne says of her charade.

“Within 45 minutes after me declaring my nonbinary gender identity, they had me meeting with a primary care physician to get on testosterone. That took eight minutes. They changed my medical records that day to change my pronouns and my gender,” she recounts.

In a matter of a few months, Bourne was approved for a simultaneous double mastectomy and phalloplasty.

“No matter what I said to them about having mental illness in my family or been sexually assaulted ... or having anorexia or eating disorders — you know, common things that young women have experienced, or in my case, older women — they were still so happy to give me the surgery,” she says.

“And they rushed [the surgeries],” she adds.

To hear more of the conversation and see wild footage of Beth Bourne apparently being threatened, watch the video above.

