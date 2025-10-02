Cross-dressing rapper Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl — will it be DEMONIC?

Bad Bunny is a cross-dressing Puerto Rican rapper who has never released a song in English, and yet he’s starring in the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck isn’t an expert on the rapper’s work, but BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is well aware of who he is — and tells Glenn exactly what’s going on.

“Obviously they’re trolling Donald Trump. Obviously, they’re trolling ICE raids and the whole illegal immigration policy enacted by Trump. … They want to make a statement about illegal immigration. They want to make a statement about diversity and Spanish-speaking people. They want to make a statement about transgenderism and sexual fluidity, and Bad Bunny checks all those boxes,” Whitlock begins.

“This has nothing to do with football fans. This is about the left’s control of popular culture and control of the National Football League, which is the strongest thing in popular culture, and they’re using it to make a big, bold statement about how they feel about Donald Trump,” he continues.

Though there is one man more important than President Trump whom they’re attacking, and that is Jesus Christ.

“They didn’t have to pick someone who is so closely associated with demonic activities, so closely associated with promoting gender fluidity and the cross-dressing deal. They didn’t have to pick someone who’s so outspoken against Donald Trump in his illegal immigration policies. This is the poster boy for Trump hate, and this is the poster boy for sexual fluidity and redefining masculinity,” Whitlock says.

“And so parents will be having discussions with their kids on Super Bowl Sunday. ‘Mommy, Daddy, why is this man out here dressed as a woman during some part of this act? Why are his fingernails painted? Why is he taking subtle shots at Trump?’” he continues.

“This is, to me, part of it’s a reaction to the Charlie Kirk memorial service,” he adds, explaining that this is because it “was such a powerful pro-Jesus Christ deal.”

