Transgender boxer makes shocking return, brutally beats 19-year-old girl

An Olympic gold medalist who failed gender testing has returned to competition for the first time.

Not to be confused with Algerian Olympic champion Imane Khelif — whose gender is confirmed to be male — Taiwan's Lin Yu‑ting also brutalized women at the Paris 2024 Olympics under tough scrutiny.

'Pan Yan-fei's coach threw in the towel.'

The boxer dominated the women's 57kg division last summer, despite having been disqualified by the International Boxing Association in 2023. That March, Lin was denied a bronze medal after failing to meet gender eligibility requirements. The IBA also disqualified Khelif from the same event, and the Algerian was later exposed as a male in three other reports.

Lin had not been seen in competition for over a year until his recent appearance at the Taiwan National Games. Reduxx reported that the competition does not have any known sex testing protocols in place, so the 30-year-old was allowed to compete in the women's 60kg category.

It did not take long for Lin to overwhelm an opponent, defeating 19-year-old female Pan Yan-fei in just one minute and 34 seconds. After repeated punches to the head, Pan's coach threw in the towel.

Pan was, "a little breathless because of being hit on the head," Taiwanese outlet CNA reported. "Then Pan Yan-fei’s coach threw in the towel and gave up the game."

If Lin wins the tournament, that would make six consecutive national titles for the controversial boxer.

The Trump Olympic ban

The controversy around Lin's gender is parallel to Khelif's, as the latter was proven by a multitude of sources to be, in fact, a male. However, less is known about Lin specifically, although it was discussed internally at the Olympics that the boxer had failed gender testing.

Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Guardian reported at the time that the International Olympic Committee had prior knowledge that Lin was "stripped of her bronze medal after failing to meet eligibility requirements based on the results of a biochemical test," and noted such in its internal system.

This came after IBA president Umar Krevlev told Russian outlet TASS that both Lin and Khelif had "XY chromosomes."

While the IBA has faced criticism over its credibility, it was proven to be right about Khelif.

Still, neither boxer is likely to see the ring at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. New IOC president Kirsty Coventry and President Donald Trump have made it clear that males will not be beating up females in the United States.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced a rules update in July that stated it would "ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201."

Executive Order 14201, Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports, bans males from participating in "all-female athletic opportunities" or entering "all-female locker rooms."

After their Olympic performances, Lin and Khelif were not permitted to box in other competitions until Lin's latest appearance.

Khelif, though, has vowed to compete in the 2028 Olympics and even submitted an appeal to World Boxing after being booted from a Dutch event in June. The boxer asked to be declared "eligible to participate in the 2025 World Boxing Championships from 4 to 14 September," without having to submit to a genetic test.

The ban stood. Lin was also not permitted to compete at the world championships.

Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Lin's latest opponent

Lin's opponent, Pan, was a young boxer who was making her first appearance at the senior national games after winning a national high school title in 2023.

She previously competed in Taiwan's under-22 category at 54-57kg.

Despite the brutal loss, event officials reportedly examined her after the fight, and she did not suffer any serious injuries. She was able to walk unaided and was described as stable.

Lin reportedly declined to be interviewed after the fight.

