Imane Khelif appeals boxing ban with ridiculous request for gender testing

Disgraced Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has submitted an appeal to an arbitration court about being banned from women's boxing.

Khelif won gold in the women's 66kg competition at the Paris Olympics in 2024 despite complaints that he is, in fact, a man. Following a dominating performance at the games in which he did not lose a single round, three different reports surfaced that claimed Khelif is a man. A fourth report revealed a medical document that showed the Algerian has XY chromosomes, seemingly putting the story to rest.

'She doesn't box anymore. After what happened at the Olympics.'

Even Khelif's former coach said the boxer had left his gym and the sport and had not been seen training in months following the leak of the medical report.



Now, the Court of Arbitration for Sport says Khelif is requesting to compete again.

Khelif has filed an appeal against World Boxing regarding a decision that prohibits him from competing in upcoming events without a preliminary genetic test, the CAS said in press release.

In June, Khelif was set to defend a women's title at the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands, which is run by World Boxing. But Khelif did not compete in the event when the WBO announced it would begin implementing mandatory sex testing.

Khelif was seeking to overturn that decision, which stated that he is "not allowed to participate ... in any World Boxing event until she had undergone genetic sex testing."

At the same time, the appeals organization noted that Khelif made another brazen request.

RELATED: Transgender boxer disappears as mandatory gender testing introduced worldwide

Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Khelif's submission also reportedly requested that the CAS declare him "eligible to participate in the 2025 World Boxing Championships from 4 to 14 September," without having to submit to a genetic test.

Khelif hoped that the submission of the appeal would result in an injunction on the ban, which would allow him to compete against women in the interim before an official decision on the appeal was made. However, CAS shot that down.

"CAS dismissed a request to suspend the execution of the decision by World Boxing until the case is heard," the organization wrote.

Khelif's side and the CAS will move forward with an exchange of written submissions and subsequently schedule a formal hearing.

RELATED: Trump wins: US Olympic Committee bans men from women's sports

Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage

Khelif had been thought to be retiring from boxing after his former manager, Nasser Yesfah, claimed "she has stopped everything."

"She hasn't even started again. She doesn't box anymore. After what happened at the Olympics."

He added, "In any case, she will be subjected to the same type of test if she becomes a professional."

As reported by 3 Wire Sports, Khelif's alleged medical condition is formally described as 5-alpha reductase type-2 deficiency. He reportedly has XY chromosomes, internal testes, and a "micropenis."

U.S. government website Medline Plus explains that those with such a condition are genetically male but can be mistaken to have female genitalia at birth.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

