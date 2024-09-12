Trump called Kim Jong Un ‘Rocket Man’— and Elton John ‘thought it was brilliant’

Donald Trump has been a fan of Elton John for years — and the liberal media was expecting the pop singer to disapprove.

But to the media's disappointment, the pop star had some kind words to share about the former president in an interview with Variety magazine.

“I know that you’re not a supporter of Donald Trump’s. He loves your music. How did it feel when he took the lyrics to ‘Rocket Man’ and he used it as a nickname for Kim Jong Un?” the reporter asked Elton.

“I laughed, I thought it was brilliant,” Elton responded, laughing again.

“I just thought, good on you Donald, I’m the rocket man,” he continued. “Donald’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many, times. So, I mean, I’ve always been friendly towards him, and I thank him for his support.”

“When he did that I just thought it was hilarious. Made me laugh,” he added.

While the opportunity was ripe for Elton to bad-mouth the former president, he didn’t. And for that, Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is pleased.

“He’s not saying he’s voting for him, you don’t get the indication that he is,” Rubin says, noting that the reporter tried to get Elton to “go after him and he doesn’t.”

“Most of us don’t want to live in this hyper-polarized, twisted place I would say that we are in right now,” he adds.

