Democrats’ silence spoke loudest at Trump’s State of the Union

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is fairly certain that President Trump’s State of the Union address will go down as one of the best presidential speeches of our time — though some of the Democrat lawmakers in attendance made it clear they did not think so.

“I just love that the speech was so good. It was just such a positive, uplifting, incredible speech that even CNN had to admit it. They released a poll right after the speech: 64% of people had a positive reaction, compared to 36% having a negative reaction,” Gonzales says.

“They keep trying to tell you that everyone hates Donald Trump. They keep trying to make you feel like you are in the minority. They want you to think that you are in the minority if you appreciate this president following through on his promises,” she continues.

And while 36% had a negative reaction, Gonzales believes those are the same people who would have sat with the Democrats when Trump gave them a chance to publicly, and literally, stand for what’s right.

“If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” Trump said, as the Republican side of the chamber all stood.

“You don’t think that your job is to protect American citizens over illegals? What the hell are you doing in Congress? In fact, I think that that alone is enough to just expel you from Congress. Like that’s kind of like the whole thing. That’s kind of your one job. You swear an oath that resembles, ‘Hey, I’m going to stand up for American citizens,’” Gonzales comments.

“And then to sit down — how absolutely disrespectful. Not even to the president, but to your American citizens and constituents that you claim to represent,” she adds.

Even when President Trump brought in the U.S. men’s hockey team — who just won gold at the Olympics — some of the Democrats stayed seated.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever seen them get up. And actually, not all of them did get up,” Trump said after introducing the team.

“And that is where I think that they have just really shown you their true colors. They don’t actually care about this country. They’re not patriots. They’re not patriotic. They don’t have a sense of patriotism when they think about this country. They actually think this country is bad,” Gonzales says.

Even when Trump paid tribute to the life of Iryna Zarutska, a young Ukrainian woman who was brutally stabbed to death while sitting on a train — as her mother cried in the audience — the Democrats stayed seated.

“That’s unspeakably evil. It’s almost like they want the violence and the carnage,” Gonzales says.

“I think that this is why the polls said the people overwhelmingly responded positively. They are tired of this anti-American rhetoric. They were happy that President Trump was actually calling them out on their bulls**t,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.