New York Times’ hit piece on ex-tradwife flops, gets #tradlife totally wrong — again

Canadian conservative influencer Lauren Southern first gained popularity in the mid-2010s when she began working with right-wing Canadian media outlet Rebel Media. However, in 2019, Southern walked away from her public career after she got married and moved to Australia to become a tradwife.

For those unfamiliar with the term, “tradwife” stands for “traditional wife,” which means a woman who embraces traditional gender roles, prioritizing domestic duties, motherhood, and submission to her husband over a career or public life. In recent years, the tradwife trend has evolved into an entire movement under the conservative umbrella, as it’s a reaction to radical left-wing feminism that seeks to obliterate the nuclear family by demonizing motherhood and marriage.

For about a year, Southern disappeared from the public eye altogether. When she eventually re-emerged, it was in a limited fashion, mostly posting political and cultural commentary and content aligned with the tradwife aesthetic, like pictures of her baby bump. From the outside, everything appeared to be going well.

But then in 2021, Southern dropped a bombshell: She was getting a divorce after just two years.

While that news is old, her recently published memoir, “This Is Not Real Life,” has brought renewed attention to Southern’s story, providing juicy details about her failed relationship with both her husband and the tradwife life.

“She said that he berated her, that he was disrespectful to her,” says Liz Wheeler, BlazeTV host of “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

The New York Times recently ran a piece on Southern, using the story of her failed marriage as a cautionary tale about the dangers and impracticalities of traditional marriage.

But the Times is wrong, Liz says. Lauren Southern is not an example of why traditional marriage fails. She’s an example of why “cosplaying traditional marriage” fails.

“Lauren Southern is a perfect example of why the tradwife fad is stupid, because they say that they’re living tradwife life, but what trad? What tradition are they living?” Liz asks.

“Well, they’re not living the Christian tradition because Christian tradition does not call for the husband to dominate the wife. Christian tradition calls for husbands to die unto themselves and, like Christ laid down his life for the church, to lay down their lives for their bride. Wives are called in turn to submit to that sacrifice. Dominance from the husband or subservience from the wife ain’t that,” she corrects.

“What [Southern] is portraying her marriage to be isn’t really any kind of traditional marriage; it’s cosplaying traditional marriage without God.”

So while the New York Times may think its piece is a “gotcha attack on Christianity,” the only thing it’s exposing is the outlet’s own ignorance.

“It just shows how stupid the New York Times is because it shows us that the New York Times falsely perceives ‘trad-ing’ to be Christianity when it’s not,” Liz scoffs.

To hear more of her commentary on Lauren Southern and the New York Times’ misguided op-ed, watch the episode above.

