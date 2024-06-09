Caitlin Clark left off US Olympic basketball team, Jason Whitlock says snub in fear of BLM, LGBTQIA 'alphabet mafia bigots'

WNBA star Caitlin Clark was left off the roster for the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team, according to multiple reports. Blaze News columnist Jason Whitlock suspects that important basketball decision-makers snubbed Clark because of fear of Black Lives Matter and LGBTQIA activists.

USA Today's Christine Brennan first reported that Clark was not selected for the Olympic women's basketball team shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Brennan added, "In leaving Caitlin Clark off the 2024 Olympic team, USA Basketball misses a huge opportunity to showcase the most dominant — and ignored — team in sports. I write this as someone who has reported on US women’s basketball at the Olympics since 1984."

Two "long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women’s game" anonymously told USA Today that Clark was passed over because of "concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision making."

The expected 12-woman Olympic roster is heavy with guards, which is Clark's position.

According to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon with The Athletic, Team USA's roster will include:

A'ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart – New York Liberty

Diana Taurasi – Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner – Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas – Connecticut Sun

Napheesa Collier – Minnesota Lynx

Jewell Loyd – Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum – Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young – Las Vegas Aces

Sabrina Ionescu – New York Liberty

Chelsea Gray – Las Vegas Aces

Kahleah Copper – Phoenix Mercury

Sportswriter Michael McCarthy noted, "Leaving Caitlin Clark off Olympic team is terrible for NBC Sports, which is paying billions for U.S. TV rights. She would have absolutely super-charged Olympic TV audiences the way she did in college and now in the pros. Short-sighted doesn't begin to describe this decision."

As Blaze News previously reported, Clark is nearly tripling WNBA average viewership when she plays and doubling attendance.

"For the first time in American history, women have the biggest star in sports and they don't know how to utilize her."

Whitlock presented a possible culture war reason for Clark's snub.

The host of Blaze Media's "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" wrote on his X social media page on Saturday, "Women's basketball decision-makers are not dumb. They've been bullied by the BLM-LGBTQIA+Silent P Alphabet Mafia bigots."

Whitlock continued, "Same cowardice that built George Floyd statues, turned Juneteenth into a federal holiday, codified same-sex marriage, allows 'kid-friendly' drag shows, let 'Lia Thomas' swim... They keep making offers we don't refuse."

Whitlock concluded, "The Mafia hates Cait. She refuses to publicly worship the Yas Queens and doesn't scissor, so she sleeps with the fishes."

In another tweet, Whitlock declared, "She could replace any of the 12. None are needed to win the gold."

The U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team has not lost a game since 1992 and has won a record seven consecutive gold medal titles.

Whitlock added, "The 'who do you remove from the team?' debate is comical. Like it matters. For the first time in American history, women have the biggest star in sports and they don't know how to utilize her. This is high comedy. They're all Tito. She's Michael. Beat it."

Whitlock stated, "They/Thems Hate Cait."

In her first 14 games in the WNBA, Clark has averaged 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Clark is also the fastest WNBA player to reach 200 points and 75 assists, accomplishing the feat in 12 games – two fewer games than previous record-holder Sue Bird.

The Indiana Fever rookie does lead the league in turnovers with 5.6 per game.

