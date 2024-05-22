WNBA player complains chartered planes are too small: 'We are grateful, but there's still work to be done'

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham explained in an interview that her team's chartered flights have been too small to fit all the team's bags and personnel.

The Phoenix Mercury guard is the latest player to take issue with not being given what she feels are adequate flying accommodations in wake of superstar player Caitlin Clark stealing the majority of the spotlight.

Cunningham spoke to the media following a recent practice and explained that while she was grateful for a charter flight, other teams have bigger planes so they can fit all their bags.

"We are so grateful to be able to start chartering, but with that, there's a lot of things that need to be adjusted," Cunningham began.

"Our bags and some of our people can't fly with us because our charter is too small. While other teams get big planes. We want to talk about competitive advantage. Well, that's one right there. That our team has to be split up and our bags don't even get to travel with us. So, social media makes everything sound so great."

"Butterflies and rainbows now that we got the charters, but half the teams don't have the proper charter to fly with your whole team. So, we are grateful, but there's still work to be done," the video, posted by Sirius XM host Nick Hamilton, concluded.

'Practicing gratitude & patience as the league introduces charter flights for all teams.'

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese also took to the internet to display her lack of satisfaction over not having a luxury private jet. Seemingly forgetting that the WNBA is subsidized by the NBA, Reese posted a photo with text that said, "Just praying that this is one of the last commercial flights the Chicago Sky has to fly ..."

Then below, the masked player wrote "practicing gratitude & patience as the league introduces charter flights for all teams."

Clark was pictured earlier that day on a luxury private flight as the player appears unable to escape undue criticisms. Much of this has manifested in accusations of racism against the popular player, who clearly has garnered the most attention for the league since it has existed.

Recently, Las Vegas Aces player A'ja Wilson complained that Clark was popular because she is white and that black women are overlooked for endorsement deals.

Soon thereafter, Wilson would sign endorsement deals with Nike and Gatorade.

Just days after that, the entire Las Vegas Aces team was awarded $100,000 each by the city of Las Vegas for no reason other than playing in that city.

Meanwhile, Clark has helped raise ticket prices wherever she has played, and her debut regular season game saw the highest viewership for the league in 23 years.

