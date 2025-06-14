Trump’s rising poll numbers amid LA unrest revealed

The protests across the nation concerning Trump’s deportations have everyone’s heads on a swivel, but while the leftist-run media tries to paint Trump as an evil dictator, his poll numbers are going up.

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows believes Trump is on the right path and that the left has miscalculated his support.

“The men and women who serve in ICE and Border Patrol, they’re having none of it. They’ve got a president who has their back, they have the president’s back, and the American people will see the difference,” Meadows says on “Blaze News I The Mandate.”

“Elections have consequences,” BlazeTV host Jill Savage agrees. “This is what the American people voted for, this was one of the very central issues of the Trump campaign, and now they’re going out and trying to execute the plan that the American people voted for.”

And while the left tries to find allies in immigrants who are here legally, what it's actually finding is that legal immigrants don’t want criminals here either.

“And what’s happening to President Trump’s poll numbers among those who have come here as immigrants is going way up, but not just for those who say, ‘I want to secure the border.’ It’s the people who have come here legally and said, ‘Listen, we need to control the border,’” Meadows says.

“And that’s been the surprising thing, I think, to the left. They’re starting to say, ‘How in the world are his numbers going up?’” he adds.

Blaze Media D.C. correspondent Christopher Bedford notes that this is a typical line of Democrat thinking — that all people who don’t look like their imagined version of a Trump supporter must not think like one either.

“The Democrats have really tried to typecast different groups into one homogeneous thing, whether it’s immigrants and illegal immigrants, that’s all one voting bloc. They don’t realize that illegal immigrants come and they commit crimes in communities where a lot of legal immigrants actually live,” Bedford says.

“Or they assumed that Hispanic workers and immigrants would rise during Black Lives Matter, but those were two distinct groups with distinct missions,” he adds. “Their reads on everyone seem to be incorrect.”

