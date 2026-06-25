Christian fan says she was ejected from Detroit Tigers game over pro-Jesus shirt: 'I have the right to wear that'

A woman says she was treated like a criminal at a Detroit Tigers game because she was wearing a shirt that expressed her faith.

The incident happened on June 19 during a game between the Tigers and Chicago White Sox, where fan Paige Combs-Morgan was seen in the seats behind home plate.

'Put it down, shut off the recording.'

Combs-Morgan told New Media Detroit that she was escorted out of Comerica Park in Detroit after staff told her the message on her shirt was offending other fans.

A video showed Combs-Morgan in the front row behind home plate — typically the most expensive seats — moving left and right with her arms out while wearing a hoodie that read, "Jesus Over Pride."

In a self-shot video, Combs-Morgan can be heard saying, "They’re kicking me out because of my shirt," as she is being escorted through the halls of the stadium.

"We have received a couple complaints," a staff member can faintly be heard telling her.

After entering what appears to be a security office, one individual can be heard telling Combs-Morgan to “put your phone down,” before saying, “We’re not going to tape this.”

"Put it down, shut off the recording," a man is heard saying.

The woman told the Detroit outlet that multiple police officers and stadium representatives escorted her out of the stadium after that.

"They acted like I committed a crime for existing there," she claimed.

The Tigers organization said that Combs-Morgan's ejection was not over her shirt; it was due to her conduct.

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"We received several complaints from fans seated behind home plate during Friday's game, who reported another fan's behavior as being disruptive to their ballpark experience," the team said in a statement to Blaze News.

The team said that Combs-Morgan not only made "frequent walks and poses" across the front row of seats in camera-visible areas that obstructed the view of others, but she was warned by staff that "she would be ejected if the behavior continued," as it violated Tigers' stadium rules.

The team pointed to their code of conduct, which contains the following directive: "Guests should refrain from any action that disrupts other guests' enjoyment of the game."

The Tigers spokesman concluded, "She was later escorted from the ballpark because the behavior persisted, and not because of her attire."

The ball club provided multiple images of the fan making gestures in the 2nd and 6th inning, seemingly showing her making waving motions with her arms.

This was is in addition to video that showed Combs-Morgan walking across the front row of seats with drinks in her hands.

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Images courtesy Detroit Tigers/MLB

In her interview with New Media Detroit, Combs-Morgan told the host she did walk to the bathroom and "made my shirt known, but just like everybody else does when they want to make a point."

As for her inspiration, Combs-Morgan said she took issue with the MLB's warning to San Francisco Giants pitchers who wrote Bible verses on their caps and said these types of protests only seem to be an issue when they are supportive of Christianity.

"I have the right to wear that. And just like everybody else, like everyone else flaunts whatever they believe in, but you don't see people wearing anything about religion because this is exactly what happens," the fan stated.

She continued, "And I got kicked out not because of how I was acting in any sort of way. I was told specifically by two people that I was offensive for wearing that shirt."

"I completely got kicked out because it offended people," she added, contradicting the Tigers organization.

Combs-Morgan also said she felt the organization was trying to "intimidate" her and did not want her to "talk about my rights."

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