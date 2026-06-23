MLB says warning Christian players was a mistake — but confirms 2 teams are allowed to push Pride propaganda

Major League Baseball says it was wrong to issue warnings to San Francisco Giants players who wrote Bible verses on their caps.

Specifically, Giants pitchers Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker were threatened with discipline after writing different forms of Genesis 9:12-16 on team caps that support transgenderism and other sexualities, with the league citing violations of its uniform policy.

'The players were neither fined nor disciplined, nor will they ever be.'

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) had sent a letter to the MLB on June 16 calling out the league for promoting Black Lives Matter in 2020 and becoming a "billboard" for political messaging, yet still issuing a warning to the Giants pitchers last week.

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred responded to Hawley on Monday, who posted the letter online for all to see. In the text, Manfred revealed that the Giants' communication with players was "inadequate and not clear" regarding their option to wear Pride hats. He claimed that some players did not understand they had the option to wear the normal Giants cap instead.

The commissioner's office said "unfortunately" it issued a "routine oral warning" before it became aware of the Giants' "lapse in communication."



Players "should not be compelled to participate in a celebratory event ... if such participation would violate their sincere religious beliefs or values," Manfred told Hawley.

The MLB boss later confirmed, "The players were neither fined nor disciplined, nor will they ever be."

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In the same letter, Manfred revealed that only two teams are permitted to wear special gay-themed hats in games: the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite the league saying in 2023 that it would not permit clubs to utilize unauthorized hats, the clubs submitted special requests to have their Pride hats grandfathered in, and their requests were granted.

These "Pride Night" hats were justified by Manfred, who claimed it was because the cities have "some of the largest LGBTQ communities in the United States."

However, players are not required to wear them, as he previously stated.

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Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

The commissioner cited other "faith/religious-related games" and nights that "celebrate different ethnicities or nationalities" at MLB ballparks and said that the league "does not regulate these events, but also does not permit Clubs or players to utilize special uniforms/equipment for such games, or alter the uniform or equipment."

However, for 12 league-wide events, MLB teams are mandated by the head office to alter their uniforms. Those days are:

Mother's Day, Father's Day, Armed Forces Weekend, Play Ball Weekend, Memorial Day, Lou Gehrig Day, Independence Day, Hall of Fame Weekend, Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, September 11th, Jackie Robinson Day, and Roberto Clemente Day.

Manfred said the league has had "no significant complaints from fans or players for those days."

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