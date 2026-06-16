MLB sends subtle threat to SF Giants pitchers over Pride Night biblical protest: 'We have warned the players'

Three San Francisco Giants pitchers have received a league warning about their failure to comply with the team's Pride Night celebration, Major League Baseball stated.

Specifically, Giants pitchers Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker are being threatened with league discipline.

'That's just kind of something I believe in.'

On Friday, starting pitcher Landen Roupp and relievers JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker wore the rainbow Pride caps on Pride Night but wrote a Bible verse on them. The Pride Night hats featured a rainbow version of the Giants' logo that included colors that represent transgenderism.

In a statement to the Athletic, the league said, "The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations."

Roupp was asked about his silent protest after the game and said, "It's just about God's covenant and a promise that He makes to us that, you know, His faithfulness and His mercy."

"That's just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that, and I'm thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want," Roupp added, per Sports Illustrated.

RELATED: Washington Nationals under fire after anti-Christian public relations disaster EXPOSED (UPDATE)

Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

Roupp, Brubaker, and Walker referenced Genesis 9:12-16 on their caps, which says the following:

And God said, "This is the token of the covenant which I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations: I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth. And it shall come to pass, when I bring a cloud over the earth, that the bow shall be seen in the cloud: and I will remember my covenant, which is between me and you and every living creature of all flesh; and the waters shall no more become a flood to destroy all flesh. And the bow shall be in the cloud; and I will look upon it, that I may remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is upon the earth."

Additionally, Giants reliever Sam Hentges appeared in the game on Friday night and decided not to wear the Pride hat, instead opting for the Giants' black and orange logo.

Pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers Blake Treinen protested in a similar manner last week when he refused to wear a Pride-themed hat when he pitched in the ninth inning.

RELATED: LA Dodgers pitcher refuses to comply with Pride Night, enraging progressive fans

Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

The Bible verse method of protest was also used by Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw in 2025, when he wrote, "Gen 9:12-16," on his hat as well.

Blaze News has also reported on the Washington Nationals' public relations disaster surrounding pitcher Trevor Williams and his alleged blacklisting from team promotions due to his Catholic faith.

Williams spoke out against Pride celebrations in 2023, when he was also a member of the Dodgers.

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