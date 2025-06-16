Christian LA Dodgers pitcher defies Pride Night with subtle in-game protest

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw continued his disagreement with the team's celebration of gay pride with his own religious protest Friday night.

Kershaw has taken issue with the Dodgers' support of LGBT activists for years, especially in 2023, when the franchise invited anti-Christian activist group the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to celebrate Pride Night at Dodger Stadium. The activist group consists of drag queens who dress as caricatures of Catholic nuns.

The pitcher said he felt the group was making fun of his faith and called for the Dodgers to host a day in support of Christian families. During Dodgers' Pride Night on Friday, Kershaw's battle continued as cameras caught him in the dugout performing a subtle yet obvious protest.

'I don't agree with making fun of other people’s religions.'

Kershaw was indeed wearing the Dodgers' Pride hat but wrote a Bible passage right next to the rainbow-colored team logo.

"Gen 9:12-16," Kershaw's hat read.

In the King James Bible, the passage states the following:



And God said, This is the token of the covenant which I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations: I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth. And it shall come to pass, when I bring a cloud over the earth, that the bow shall be seen in the cloud: and I will remember my covenant, which is between me and you and every living creature of all flesh; and the waters shall no more become a flood to destroy all flesh. And the bow shall be in the cloud; and I will look upon it, that I may remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is upon the earth.

RELATED: 'It's a blatant anti-Catholic message': Nationals pitcher blasts Dodgers organization ahead of LA team's Pride Night

The Dodgers lost Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants 6-2, but Kershaw did not pitch that night. On Saturday, however, Kershaw got the nod and threw seven scoreless innings, giving up just three hits with five strikeouts; the Dodgers won 11-5.

The 37-year-old has not spoken out this year in the same manner he did in 2023, when he provided vocal opposition to what the Dodgers were promoting.

"I don't agree with making fun of other people’s religions," Kershaw told the L.A. Times that year. "It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don't think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else's religion. So that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with."

At the same time, Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen said in 2023 that the activist group was "mocking the religious habits of nuns" and "mocking what we hold most deeply."

RELATED: Blake Treinen denounces Dodgers' endorsement of anti-Christian bigotry: 'My convictions in Jesus Christ will always come first'

The 12th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on June 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images

While the Dodgers agreed to host a Christian Faith and Family Day in July 2023, it does not appear to be scheduled on the team's calendar again for 2025.

The team will, however, celebrate Law Enforcement Night on August 17.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!