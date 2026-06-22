'He's my idol': Texas Rangers Father's Day celebration will bring you to tears

The Texas Rangers are pushing toward becoming the most family-oriented team in baseball.

Not only have the Rangers remained the sole annual holdout for Pride Night celebrations in the major leagues, this year they went above and beyond to celebrate fathers.

'I think there was a sense of love and respect that I got from him.'

The Rangers played to a 4-3 Father's Day win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday but put extra focus on the fathers on the team.

Rangers players and their many children lined up outside the dugout for the national anthem before the game, and the family-oriented promotions continued throughout the day.

Aside from bringing their kids onto the field, players participated in a video that talked about how their fathers motivated them and contributed to their lives and careers.

First to make remarks was pitcher Jacob deGrom, who said his father still plays catch with him in the offseason, continuing his dedication to his son's baseball path since he was a boy.

"My dad was willing to hit me as many grounders as I want, throw me as much batting practice as I want, and play catch as long as I wanted," deGrom recalled. "Once he got off work, pretty much it was we were going to play something till it was time to go inside and eat and go to bed."

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Relief pitcher Jacob Latz said he idolizes his father for his drive and motivation.

"He's my idol," Latz plainly stated. "I don't think he's ever taken a nap in his life."

The 30-year-old continued: "Looking back on how far we've come and then, you know, just to have those moments, still being able to play catch with him at his age is pretty cool."

First baseman and slugger Jake Burger revealed his dad grew up working on a turkey farm in Southern Indiana, filling up buckets of feed for the turkeys.

"Every single morning at 5:00 a.m.," Burger explained.

Burger was born in Missouri but said his father carried over that work ethic and instilled it in him growing up.

"I think there was a sense of love and respect that I got from him, and that's how I want to exhibit it to my kids too."

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The Rangers also posted some dad jokes to round out the day, asking questions like, "How does the moon style his hair?"

"Eclipse it," outfielder Brandon Nimmo read.

Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi asked, "What did the scarecrow win an award for?"

"He was out standing in the field."

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