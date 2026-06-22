'Left-wing gender goblins': Critics torch New York Times for running 'trans dad' essay on Father's Day

For American leftists, Father's Day — like Columbus Day — constitutes an annual opportunity to publicly unload their baggage, air petty resentments, and express their depravities in creative ways. This Sunday was no different over at the New York Times.

Days after a liberal rag north of the border ran an article calling for the abolition of Father's Day, America's supposed newspaper of record endeavored to make Father's Day about a reality-averse woman.

'The cultural elite['s] contempt for dads runs so deep.'

In an essay published on Sunday titled "To My Daughter, My Gender Was Never Complicated," trans-identifying woman Zach Ellams discussed both her imagined fatherhood and her daughter's absorption of the corresponding lunacy.

Ellams notes at the outset that while she has been "living as a trans man" since she was 18, she had to "learn how to be a trans dad" after she and her lesbian "wife" had a child.

This learning process apparently consisted of Ellams simultaneously developing confidence in the lie while indoctrinating her daughter — a little girl whom Ellams calls Elliot and who has apparently wondered about her mother's new facial hair; stated she too wanted to grow a beard and tried to convince other children it was possible; told teachers about her mother's breast-removal surgery; and asked her mother about her phantom breasts — "How long did you have breasts for, Dad?"

Whether Ellams or her lesbian partner gave birth to the girl is unclear.

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The essay concludes with Ellams noting, "I thought I was teaching Elliot how to be happy and secure. Yet all along she had being doing that for me."

Critics blasted the Times over its decision to mark Father's Day with an essay about a dysphoric mother.

Investigative reporter Matt Taibbi called the essay an "all-timer," noting he didn't "know where to put it on the funny-vs-horrifying axis."

Alex Berenson, a former reporter for the Times, congratulated his former paper for "perfectly catching how the cultural elite view men and fatherhood this Father’s Day — yes, to the Times, being a dad is something you do to feel better about having your tits cut off. Cannot make it up."

"The cultural elite['s] contempt for dads runs so deep we don't even get to speak for ourselves," Berenson also said.

"The New York Times celebrated Father’s Day by saluting the real heroes: left-wing gender goblins who think mentally ill women mutilating themselves, mainlining hormone injections, and playing daddy dress-up are the true embodiment of fatherhood," wrote Sean Davis, CEO of the Federalist.

"'Liberal women let men have even one single thing challenge': impossible," quipped conservative commentator Michael Knowles.

The X account for Prager University simply asked, "What are we doing here?"

Ellams' essay was published just days after the surgically mutilated lesbian actress formerly known as Ellen Page attempted to define "healthy masculinity," suggesting what's ultimately needed is more weeping and banana consumption.