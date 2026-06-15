A decade after starring in "Inception," lesbian actress Ellen Page committed to her most challenging role yet: living her real life as an effeminate, short-haired transvestite named "Elliot Page."

Page had her healthy breasts surgically removed, then announced in a Dec. 1, 2020, social media post, "I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."

'Sure sounds a lot like femininity.'

Having now played the role of Elliot for over five years, the biological female — who divorced her "wife" and leaned into her LGBT activism following the "transition" — now apparently feels sufficiently qualified to define what constitutes "healthy masculinity."

As part of a broader media tour for her new LGBT propaganda film, "Second Nature," Page recently sat down with the eponymous host of "It's Open with Illana Glazer" for a heart-to-heart.

After claiming that the "gender binary ... just doesn't exist" and alluding to testosterone's transformative impact on her baseline aggression, Page stated that healthy masculinity is "leaning away from whenever there is some sort of impulse or expectation you've put on yourself to, like, shut down or conform in a way that usually feels like this — like I am closing off."

Page cited the reluctance among some men to smile in photos as typical of such emotional closure.

"To me, healthy masculinity would be, well, you know what — healthiness for anyone to just, you know, love themselves; be able to care for themselves; ideally get rest when they can, you know, like, just the practical basic — drink water, like, eat a banana. You know?" said Page.

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The actress formerly known as Ellen Page, 2017. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Page, 39, added in her rambling definition that healthy masculinity is "also just, you know, doing what you can to be intentionally and mindfully not letting yourself get, like, swayed or twisted by the rules that I feel like end up, like, leading to so many of the problems that we see that are, you know, do get inflicted by toxic masculinity, violence and abuse, just general cruelty."

The actress, whose memoir details her history of depression and self-mutilation, padded her tortured definition by adding, "Healthy masculinity could just mean a really good cry."

Critics relentlessly have mocked Page's definition, which went viral on social media over the weekend.

Chris Elston, the anti-gender-ideology activist better known as Billboard Chris, quipped, "This is the most female conversation ever."

Not the Bee, the non-satirical news companion to the Babylon Bee, wrote, "Wow, the healthy masculinity she’s talking about sure sounds a lot like femininity."

"It’s so interesting that she embodies every female stereotype while trying to do her best impression of a man," tweeted author and homeschooling advocate Rachel Wilson.

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