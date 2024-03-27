Elliot Page claims '2SLGBTQ+' rights are being 'revoked, restricted, and eliminated' in award show rant

The actress formerly known as Ellen Page, now Elliot Page, boldly claimed that the rights of gay individuals have been eliminated across the world with "devastating" results.

Appearing at the 2024 Juno Awards, a Canadian music industry awards show, Page presented the Humanitarian Award in her hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Dressed in an all-black men's suit, Page announced that she would be presenting the award to two "icons of Canadian music" who are both "devoted and tenacious change-makers." The "community," Page added, is one that "we should all be fighting for."

"We are at a time in history where the rights of 2SLGBTQ+ people are being revoked, restricted, and eliminated throughout the world, and the effects of which are devastating," Page claimed. She would not cite any examples, however.

Speaking on the CBC, Canada's state broadcaster, Page praised the Tegan and Sara Foundation. The organization is run by twin 43-year-old Canadian singers who are both lesbians.

Tegan Quin and Sara Quin started the foundation in 2016, with its stated goal of raising funds and fighting for "LGBTQ+ equality and justice through our flagship programming and support of grassroots organizations, activists and communities that often go unrecognized."

It is unclear why the organization's website did not include "2S," which stands for two-spirit, in its mission statement despite the identity being frequently noted by both Page and the twin sisters at the award ceremony.

"The Tegan and Sara Foundation has one simple mandate: to provide safety and community for 2SLGBTQ+ people," Page continued. Page also claimed that the foundation has continued to "create roads towards queer joy" by "funding initiatives such as health care access, educational programming, and summer camps for two-spirit, trans, and queer youth."

Alluding to the issues as life-or-death situations, Page closed her remarks by saying that the foundation has allowed young people to "show up authentically," while showing a commitment to ensuring that those with obscure sexualities have lives that are "happy, healthy, and most importantly, long."





The Quin sisters spoke after receiving their award and called it a "reflection of the complexities [their] community" faces.

"If the world were not so hostile to 2SLGBTQ+ people, we would see ourselves purely as musicians," the twins, also wearing suits, claimed.

"Advocating for our community's rights is a great privilege, and we are dedicated to confronting any form of discrimination that threatens the well-being of our community."

"Threats like the Alberta government's attempt to prevent trans youth from accessing vital care," they specified.

The musicians were referring to new legislation in Alberta, Canada, that banned gender reassignment surgeries for minors and puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children under 16 years old.

Before concluding their time on stage, the twin sisters exclaimed that they "love being gay" and encouraged viewers to "try it out."



The Tegan and Sara Foundation boasts initiatives on its website, including providing community grants for "LGBTQ+ people who have faced economic and healthcare inequality since before COVID-19."

This also included race-based grants to "black-led, LGBTQ+ organizations addressing systemic racism by organizing to end police violence."

In addition, the foundation also advocated for "LGBTQ+ Summer Camps," "Queer Health Access," and of course providing reading materials about gender and sexuality to children. The latter showed very young children as its stock image.

