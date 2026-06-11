'MAGA Mussolini': Knicks fans come up with insane Trump-derangement reason for why they lost Game 3

Some New York Knicks fans spent the afternoon before Game 4 of the NBA Finals ranting and raving outside Madison Square Garden about one person to blame for their Game 3 loss: President Donald Trump.

The 115-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs with the president in attendance was coupled with added security, poor Knicks play, and riots after the game.

'We had really bad energy in this space on Monday.'

The reason for all of this, according to some Knicks fans, was the bad vibes brought on by the president.

Just hours before Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, Variety spoke to a flurry of fans who were convinced that serious occult-like powers were at play on behalf of the commander in chief.

"We're saging the Madison!” a woman named Deisy told Variety.

Deisy was described as wearing a bohemian-style dress with orange and blue Knicks colors as well as an inordinate number of necklaces and ornaments.

"We had really bad energy in this space on Monday. MAGA Mussolini was here — and we gotta get rid of that energy!" she urged.

Other fans claimed Trump had brought "bad voodoo" and "weird energy" and even blamed him for "out-of-the-blue fights that weren't happening before."

RELATED: Trump greets crew that restored Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in visit to the White House

A fan named Avery claimed that Trump is "a curse to every team" he picks, citing the Knicks, the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, and Trump's attendance at a New York Mets baseball game.

Avery was reportedly holding a sign that read, "F**k Trump. Let's go Knicks."

While Wednesday's record-setting Game 4 Knicks comeback (107-106) will likely make those same fans feel that the curse was overcome, one of the more contentious points regarding Trump's presence actually turned out not to be his fault at all, according to Knicks owner James Dolan.

Basketball fans in New York were enraged by the added security and wait times ahead of Game 3 and blamed the presence of a selfish president for having to arrive earlier under stricter protocols.

Dolan appeared on NYC radio station WFAN on Wednesday and told hosts Craig Carton and Chris McMonigle that the president's security was not responsible for the added security walls at MSG.

"The Secret Service didn't demand this stuff," Dolan stated.

"It was NYPD, and it was really the commissioner's office," Dolan said of NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

"This was the commissioner's plan all along," he added. "She just used the president coming as an excuse to, you know, to set it up."

RELATED: Trump jinxes NY Knicks? Fans blame president after Bridges ‘disappears’ in Game 3 of finals.

The issue of canceled watch parties for Game 4 was also brought up, which Dolan again said was not his doing.

"Our hope was that the mayor and the commissioner would change their minds, and then we'd put the screens up. They clearly haven't changed their minds. ... It's almost 5 o'clock, so the screens are not going up," Dolan said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) responded soon thereafter and blamed Dolan, saying, "MSG requested a permit for a watch party for 500-999 fans. We approved that permit for 999 fans. Mr. Dolan has now decided to cancel the watch party."

In the end, the Knicks mounted their epic comeback, and though Trump was not present for Game 4, Knicks fans decided to riot again anyway.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!