'The lineup f**king sucks': Most negative baseball fans in the USA revealed — where does your team rank?

Some fans have a particular reason to heckle, while some do it for the love of the game.

In a study of over 1 million fan comments, the most negative and foul-mouthed MLB fanbases have been tabulated, inversely revealing who is most polite.

The least negative fans, and therefore the most positive fans, may surprise readers.

Judging a book by its cover often doesn't work, and in this case, it doesn't work for Aaron Judge's New York Yankees either. Many baseball fans would assume the Bronx Bomber fanbase to be the most foul-mouthed, but they actually came in fourth in terms of comments containing swear words in an analysis of every team's fan page on social media site Reddit.

Additionally, Vegas Insider's research shows that Yankees fans are only the third-most negative in their comments overall.

Negative Nancys

The negativity award actually goes to the home of the Green Monster, with Boston Red Sox fans having the highest percentage of negative comments from their page at 27.6%.

In fact, at the time of this writing, the top thread on the Redsox Reddit page was titled "The F**kin Lineup," which brought comments like "The lineup f**king sucks and we can only win when the starting pitchers go deep."

Second on that list are Athletics fans, who are understandably angry given that their team has left Oakland, resides in Sacramento, and will soon move to Las Vegas.

Athletics fans' remarks also contained the highest frequency of curse words, with over 6% of their comments containing swears, "f**k" being the most popular. Red Sox fans were runners-up on that list.

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Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Who's positive?

The least negative fans, and therefore the most positive fans, may surprise readers, as Toronto Blue Jays commenters from the typically polite country of Canada are nowhere near the top.

In fact, Jays fans were 20th in terms of positive comments and were 13th in least negative comments. The distinct honor of most positive fanbase actually went to the home of the Rocky Mountains.

"The Colorado Rockies turned out to be the most positive fandom since 46.45% of their comments had a positive sentiment, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals," a Vegas Insider spokesman told Fearless.

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Elsa/Getty Images

The least frequent negative comments came from the Gateway to the West, though, where St. Louis Cardinals supporters were the only fanbase with less than 20% negative comments.

Yankees fans should not worry though. They still top some of the negativity lists in terms of sheer volume, posting the most comments that contained swear words — five out of every 100 did — and the most negative comments in total.

While this is likely due to the team's immense fanbase, it is still an accolade to be cherished.

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