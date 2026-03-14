Mamdani creates the Office for LGBTQIA+ Affairs and appoints transgender-identifying male to lead it

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani proudly announced the creation of the Office for LGBTQIA+ Affairs and nominated a transgender-identifying male to lead it.

Mamdani said that New York City had the highest number of "queer" people of any city in the U.S. during the announcement Friday. Attorney Taylor Brown will be the first transgender person to lead an agency or office in New York City.

'With Taylor Brown as director of the new Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, the city's queer community will not only be celebrated, but protected at every turn.'

"New York City is proud of its LGBTQIA+ community and will refuse to deny health care, safety, or dignity to anyone on the basis of their identity," Mamdani said in a statement. "With Taylor Brown as director of the new Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, the city's queer community will not only be celebrated, but protected at every turn."

Brown said the office would protect members of the LGBTQIA+ community from "hostile actors" in his statement.

"New York has given me everything — life-saving health care, education, a home, a career, my chosen family, and a life of purpose. I am so proud to serve this city as the inaugural director of the Mayor's Office for LGBTQIA+ Affairs," he said.

"I will work every day to ensure that the doors of New York City remain open to all and to continue New York City's legacy as a beacon of opportunity and hope for those who have been ignored, discriminated against, and intentionally excluded," Brown added.

The office will absorb the previous NYC Unity Project established under the de Blasio administration.

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Mamdani said the office will also work to make sure transgender and other LGBTQ+ members get as many city services as possible.

Trans activists previously praised Mamdani for naming Abby Stein, a transgender-identifying man, ex-Orthodox Jew, and activist, to his transition team.

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