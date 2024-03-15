Subway rider who shot aggressor in the head with his own gun during fight will not face charges, NY prosecutors say

New York prosecutors said that an initial investigation led them to believe a man shot another in the head in self-defense on the subway and he likely won't face any charges.

Video from the terrifying incident on Thursday appeared on social media and showed the entire altercation between 32-year-old Younece Obuad and 36-year-old Dajuan Robinson.

Robinson appeared to accuse Obuad of being a migrant who attacked police officers and then incited a fight.

"You think you're gonna beat up cops?" he reportedly said to the man. "F*** your kind. F*** your race. F*** you."

While they struggled with each other, Obuad's girlfriend stabbed Robinson, who pulled out a gun when he realized he had been stabbed.

Obuad was able to grab the gun away from Robinson and shoot him four times, once in the head. The man remains in critical condition at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Obuad was later apprehended by police. He was questioned on Friday and released.

On Friday, a spokesman for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office told the New York Post in an email statement that Obuad was not likely to face charges.

“Yesterday’s shooting inside a crowded subway car was shocking and deeply upsetting,’’ said Oren Yaniv. “The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing but, at this stage, evidence of self-defense precludes us from filing any criminal charges against the shooter.”

Police said that in addition to the gun, Robinson was also armed with a knife.

Sources told the Post that Robinson was shot twice in the right side of his face, including one shot through his eye. The other two shots reportedly struck him in the chest and neck. He was also stabbed twice.

Just days before the latest violence, Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered 750 members of the National Guard and another 250 law enforcement officers to address the crime in the New York City subway system.

"These brazen, heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated," Hochul said in a media briefing. "No one heading to their job or to visit family or to go to a doctor appointment should worry that the person sitting next to them possesses a deadly weapon. They shouldn't worry about whether someone's going to brandish a knife or gun."

