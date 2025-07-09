Florida Republican mocks Dem leaders demanding apology over 'unhinged, racist' insult against Ilhan Omar

A Republican Florida lawmaker referred to Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota as a terrorist in a missive on social media, and he's definitely not backing down to criticism.

Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Fine of Florida made the comments after Omar referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal and said it was shameful for Congress to invite him to speak.

'The Hamas Caucus is upset. Boo hoo.'

"I'm sure it is difficult to see us welcome the killer of so many of your fellow Muslim terrorists," Fine responded on social media. "The only shame is that you serve in Congress."

In response, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York posted a statement demanding an apology from Fine.

"The unhinged, racist and Islamophobic comments made by Randy Fine about Rep. Ilhan Omar are bigoted and disgusting. We are just weeks removed from heinous acts of political violence targeting elected officials in Minnesota for assassination," the statement reads.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for our nation and Members of Congress should be solving problems for the American people, not inciting violence," the statement continues. "Randy Fine must apologize immediately."

The criticism was also signed by Democratic House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California.

Fine responded by ridiculing the Democrats.

"The Hamas Caucus is upset. Boo hoo. I guess they weren't listening when I said the Hebrew Hammer was coming," the congressman responded on social media.

In a statement to Politico, a spokesperson for Omar described Fine as a "dangerous hateful man, whose only purpose in Congress thus far has been advocating for nuking Gaza, celebrating the death of children, and calling anyone who disagrees with his genocidal mindset a terrorist."

Fine had been criticized as a "squish" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, for underperforming in the district he won to gain a seat in the U.S. Congress.

