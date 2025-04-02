DeSantis blasts representative-elect as 'squish' after underwhelming victory in pro-Trump district

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) did not hold back in his criticisms against Rep.-elect Randy Fine (R) after the former state senator won in a special election on Tuesday but by a margin much lower than DeSantis or President Donald Trump.

DeSantis and Fine have become heated rivals after Fine switched his presidential endorsement from DeSantis to Trump during the 2024 primary. In addition to the flip, DeSantis said Fine's record while in the state Capitol proves he is a "squish" who "repels" voters, as evidenced by yesterday's election results.

"What happened with Randy Fine is exactly what I said, he would win but underperform. ... The president won that by 30 points in '24. I won it by 35-plus points in '22. ... I won by more than twice what he did in '22 in that district," DeSantis said on Wednesday.

Republicans spent millions of dollars to help Fine's candidacy in the deep-red district. Democrats likewise spent millions to help their candidate in the hopes of an underdog victory. Fine ran to replace former Republican Rep. Mike Waltz, who is now Trump's national security adviser.

'So when people see that, our base voters don't get excited about that.'

DeSantis said he takes issue with how the special election played out because with lower voter enthusiasm for Fine, Democrats and the media are spinning the results as backlash against Trump. "I don't think it's true at all for this district," the governor said. "I think you have a candidate in Randy Fine who, one, is a squish."

DeSantis pointed to Fine's support for gun restrictions and fight against the governor's proposals to help the Trump administration crack down on illegal immigrants in Florida.

"So when people see that, our base voters don't get excited about that. You're not giving them a reason to go out and vote. And also, just the way he conducts himself. ... He repels people," DeSantis continued.

In response to DeSantis' sharp critiques, Fine said, "A dying star burns hottest before it fades into oblivion. I’m focused on working with [Trump] to stop Democrats from taking this country backwards, not working with them. Let’s go."

