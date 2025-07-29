Homosexual who fundraised to get baby through surrogacy exposed as pedophile

Logan Riley and Brandon Keith Mitchell of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania, made a big show of their efforts to secure custody of a baby boy through surrogacy.

Although they apparently started the process in 2019, the homosexual couple began hitting up strangers for cash in 2020 on GoFundMe to help expand their "family by using a gestational surrogate."

A Nov. 3, 2023, update on their now-deleted fundraising page stated: "Since our last post, we successfully created four embryos through an egg donor program in 2020. After three long years of searching, a family friend ... reached out in early 2023 to see if we were still looking. After multiple conversations and a great connection with her family, we decided to proceed."

The couple recently shared a compilation video on social media featuring them repeatedly kissing a baby boy reportedly in their custody.

The video was subsequently reshared on X by critics concerned about the boy's well-being as well as about homosexual adoption in general. Despite accusations of bigotry, it turns out that the critics were right to worry, as the boy is now allegedly in the custody of a registered sex offender.

State documents indicate that Mitchell, age 30 at the time, was arrested and charged in early February 2016 with three felony counts of possession of child pornography; endangering the welfare of children; corruption of a minor; felony sexual abuse of a minor; and felony photographing/videotaping sexual acts in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

At the time of his arrest, he had been a chemistry teacher at Downingtown West High School for roughly five years.

According to a Pennsylvania Professional Standards and Practice Commission memo concerning Mitchell's voluntary surrender of his teacher's certificate, the pedophile engaged in sexually explicit communications with a minor student, "including asking the student for nude pictures, sending the student nude pictures and asking the student to masturbate on video so [Mitchell] could watch." The student was in his class.

The Delaware County Daily Times reported that when investigators executed a search warrant and checked Mitchell's electronic devices and phone records, they found over 12,000 text messages between the pedophile and the victim — conversations Mitchell asked the minor to delete.

"This defendant used his position of trust and authority to engage in serious misconduct with a student," Charles Gaza, then chief of staff of the Chester County District Attorney's Office, stated at the time. "As always in cases like this, where a teacher had access to hundreds of students over multiple years, the authorities are concerned that there may be other victims out there."

According to the Pennsylvania Sex Offender Registry, Mitchell was convicted in October 2016 for sexual abuse of children and for possession of child pornography. Reduxx reported that Mitchell was sentenced to 23 months in prison but was ultimately granted parole after just two months.

'Local authorities must investigate immediately.'

Years after his arrest, Mitchell reportedly "married" Riley, a second-grade teacher from Maryland.

Derek Blighe reposted the homosexual couple's celebratory baby video with the caption, "Unless a miracle happens, this child has almost no chance at a normal life."

Reduxx highlighted how Blighe was initially met with criticism from non-straight activists over his post, which had over 11.4 million views at the time of publication.

Nathan Hale, the host of "The Spin Cycle" podcast, wrote, "Imagine what would happen if he said this about a divorced mother, or a single father. But yet we tolerate hate because it’s a gay couple."

Another X user noted, "Makes me happy. That baby is going to be raised not to hate people and will be loved."

One leftist commentator suggested, "Being a homophobe in 2025 is such small d**k energy."

After it was revealed that Mitchell is a convicted pedophile, Blighe wrote, "Just wondering if online apologies are a thing on X?"

Bev Jackson, co-founder of the LGB Alliance, deleted her original response, which read, "That is homophobic. If the child has two loving male parents, there is no evidence whatsoever that he or she will not prosper."

Jackson wrote to Blighe, "If it is true that one of the men is a convicted sex offender, then I apologize - regarding this specific case."

Blaze News reached out to Mitchell for comment.

The division of the Pennsylvania State Police responsible for maintaining Mitchell's sex offender registration told Reduxx that the state does not automatically prohibit sex offenders from gaining custody or exercising parental rights over children.

The Keystone State prohibits sex offenders from adopting or fostering kids, but gestational surrogacy reportedly gives pedophiles such as Mitchell a workaround.

"Local authorities must investigate immediately, including exploring removal of the child as an urgent consideration," Helen Gibson of Surrogacy Concern told Reduxx. "Unfortunately this is not the first case of a sex offender procuring a child from a surrogate mother that we have come across; we fear this is the tip of the iceberg. Vetting of commissioning parents in surrogacy is virtually nonexistent and is not comparable with checks we see in adoption."

Even with the supposed checks in adoption, pedophiles still exploit the system.

For instance, an LGBT activist couple in Georgia were convicted in December of brutally sexually abusing their two adopted boys over the course of years. Blaze News previously reported that child rapists William Zulock and Zachary Zulock, who were accused of adopting the boys to produce child pornography, both pleaded guilty to numerous counts of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, incest, and multiple counts of child exploitation of children.

The homosexual couple, who frequently hashtagged their social media posts "gayfamily," were both sentenced to serve 100 years in prison without parole.

