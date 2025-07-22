'Give me a break': Gov. DeSantis fires back after illegal aliens make insane complaint about ICE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had viewers laughing after he addressed an obscure complaint from detainees at a federal detention center.

While in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the governor gave a joint press conference with newly appointed Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia.

DeSantis was talking about his state's finances when a reporter asked about detainees' rights at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement center named Alligator Alcatraz in Ochopee, Florida. The governor then revealed he had heard a wild complaint from the illegal immigrants there.

'Did they at least cut the crust off[?]'

"You know lawyers are not able to see their clients out there," the reporter claimed about the ICE facility. "What do you think, being a lawyer yourself and a JAG lawyer?" the reporter added, referring to DeSantis' time as legal adviser in the Navy.

The governor expressed disappointment in members of the media, who he said have been taking complaints from "criminal aliens" and "running with it" without verification. DeSantis even explained that despite claims detainees at Alligator Alcatraz are not fed well, they are actually "fed the same [food] that the staff is fed."

He continued, "But, like, in Florida prisons, do you think the prisoners get the same meals as the guards? No. Of course not. It's different. Everyone's the same there," DeSantis stressed.

The governor then recited a bizarre complaint allegedly made by some of the illegal aliens.

"They were mad that the ham sandwiches weren't toasted. Excuse me? I mean, give me a break."

Not only did the live audience of reporters laugh at DeSantis' recollection of the complaint, but viewers of the clip on X were equally as astonished.

"Did they at least cut the crust off the bread for these poor criminals?" one viewer on X replied.

Another viewer laughed and called it "ridiculous that these people are complaining."

A third viewer said he believed that the complaint was true based on New York City's migrant shelters, where residents had complained about the meals being served inside their luxury hotel.

For example, at the Row Hotel in New York City, migrants complained of rotten food and poor choices for their children.

However, Mayor Eric Adams claimed that the illegal aliens were being too picky about their food choices and preferred preparation styles from their regions of origin, i.e., Central and South America.

"People might have a different cultural taste for certain foods — we can't do that. We can only provide nutritional food for people," Adams said at the time, per NBC New York.

The New York Times also reported at the end of 2023 that the company providing meals to migrants had listed more than 70,000 meals as "wasted."

Of course, NYC taxpayers foot the bill for the wasted food costs, which were estimated to be around $39,000 per day.

