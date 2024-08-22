Biden's commerce secretary ridiculed for saying she's not 'familiar' with damaging jobs report, blames Trump instead

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was mocked and ridiculed over her response to a blistering jobs report on Wednesday.

Raimondo was being interviewed on ABC News from the Democratic National Convention when she was questioned about a revision showing that the number of jobs in the U.S. had been overestimated by nearly a million over the last year. Instead, she accused former President Donald Trump of being a liar.

'We’re in the best of hands.'

“I don’t believe it because I’ve never heard Trump say anything truthful,” responded Raimondo.

"It is from the Bureau of Labor," replied the reporter.

"I'm not familiar with that," Raimondo said.

Democrats have been trying to argue that the economy is stronger under President Joe Biden than it was under Trump, but a revision to the jobs report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics erased 818,000 jobs from the official count.

Critics lambasted Raimondo, the former governor of Rhode Island, for the bizarre response to the question.

"This is simply incredible… And Sec Raimondo knows nothing about it?!? How do they expect to be credible ??" responded Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan.

"There’s only so much you can fake or hide before things come crashing down. Biden’s decline, cooking the books on the economy, redefining 'recession,' etc," replied commentator Katie Pavlich.

"The US Secretary of Commerce is unaware of major jobs reports by the Bureau of Labor," read another tweet.

"We’re in the best of hands," joked commentator Mary Katharine Ham.

The video was widely circulated on X, where it garnered millions of views.

Trump responded to the revision to the jobs report by accusing the Biden-Harris administration of intentionally fudging the numbers in order to make the economy appear stronger than it was.

"The real Numbers are much worse than that and, if Comrade Kamala gets another four years, millions more Jobs will VANISH overnight, and Inflation will completely destroy our Country," he wrote.

Prior to Biden dropping out of his re-election campaign, polls showed that Americans were far more likely to trust Republicans with the economy than with Democrats.

