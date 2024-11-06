Republican takes back longtime blue Ohio US Senate seat

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
The three-term Democrat lost his seat to a Republican challenger, paving the path for a GOP majority in the Senate.
Republican candidate Bernie Moreno defeated Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio Tuesday night, flipping another crucial Senate seat.
Moreno won 50.5% of the vote while Brown secured 46.1% of the vote, according to Politico. At the time of this writing, Republicans have now flipped two Senate seats, regaining their majority from the Democrats.
Brown, who was first elected as one of Ohio's two senators in 2006, was projected to be the winner early on in the race. As November approached, Moreno closed in on Brown's lead and actually surpassed him in the polls by a few points.
Moreno was supported by former President Donald Trump's endorsement as well as the Republican nominee's strong performance in Ohio.
Moreno originally ran for Senate in 2022 but later dropped out, allowing then-Republican candidate turned Trump running mate JD Vance to secure the electoral victory.
